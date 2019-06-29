The numbers have been strong and the performances consistent, combining for the first all-star opportunity in eight seasons as a professional for Dakota Bacus.
The Moline graduate, currently pitching for the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A Fresno affiliate in the Pacific Coast League, has been selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star Game on July 10.
Bacus was selected by league managers to be part of the Pacific Coast League team which will face the top players from the International League in the game scheduled to be played at El Paso’s Southwest University Park.
Bacus is among 10 reserve pitchers named to the team by league officials.
Seeing the first extensive action of his career at the Triple-A level, Bacus has been dominant since an early-season promotion by the Nationals from Double-A Harrisburg.
Through 30 appearances for Fresno, Bacus has a 4-1 record with three saves and a 1.13 earned run average.
Working out of the Grizzlies bullpen, he struck out a season-high four batters in his first Pacific Coast League appearance on April 8 against Reno in a 1.2-inning outing.
He followed with a season-high 2.1 innings of scoreless work on May 12 against Albuquerque, an effort which came in the midst of a string of eight consecutive scoreless outings between April 28-May 17.
Initially a ninth-round draft pick of the Athletics from Indiana State where he was part of a program coached by current Iowa coach Rick Heller, Bacus was traded by Oakland to Washington in 2013 in exchange for catcher Kurt Suzuki.
Three former Quad-Cities players are also on the 33-player roster for the Pacific Coast League all-star team for the game to be televised on the MLB Network beginning at 8 p.m.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker of Round Rock and pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness, both currently playing for Nashville, were also named to the team.