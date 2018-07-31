Clinton 5, Peoria 4: Eugene Helder delivered an RBI single in the ninth inning to score Joseph Rosa, giving the Clinton LumberKings a second straight walk-off victory Tuesday night at Ashford University Field.
Rosa reached based with a one-out walk in the ninth, then advanced to second on a Jack Larsen single before scoring the winning run on Helder's hit to center field to give Clinton its second straight win after six consecutive losses and a series split.
Jack Larsen had three hits and an RBI for the LumberKings, which led 4-1 after five before Peoria rallied to tie the game after seven.