Negret powers Bandits to split

CEDAR RAPIDS — Coming off losses Friday and in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in which they had scored a combined three runs against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Quad Cities River Bandits offense needed a lift.

Juan Carlos Negret delivered.

The right-fielder's three-run, first inning home run sparked a five-run first inning outburst as Quad Cities earned a split with a 5-2 win.

QC lost game 1 5-1.

Morgan McCullough got the first-inning rally in Game 2 going for QC, singling with one out before Herard Gonzalez's bunt single put two on for Negret.

Quad Cities' home run leader belted his 13th of the season over the left center field fence to make it 3-0.

Cam Williams, Peyton Wilson and Dillan Shrum followed with singles and by the time Cedar Rapids got to hit is was already 5-0.

From there, it was a matter of holding on.

QC starter Rylan Kaufman surrendered two unearned runs in the third inning but otherwise kept the Kernels at bay, striking out five and giving up only three hits in four innings.

From there, reigning Midwest League pitcher of the week Emilio Marquez (8-2) took over.

Marquez threw three hitless innings, striking out four, to finish off the Kernels.

McCullough, Gonzalez, Negret and Shrum each had two hits for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits struggled to generate much offense in Game 1, with Quad Cities totaling as many hits as Cedar Rapids had home runs, two apiece.

The Kernels built a 2-0 lead with solo shots in both the first and second innings — from Alerick Soularie and Yunior Severino respectively — off QC starter Rito Lugo.

Lugo (0-1), who outside of several rehab starts for the Royals complex league team hadn't pitched since 2019, was otherwise stellar, allowing just three hits and no walks through four innings, striking out five.

The Bandits' only offensive excitement came from the speed of Tyler Tolbert. The QC shortstop walked with two outs in the third, then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Kernels catcher Pat Winkel before scoring on Luca Tresh's single. It was Tolbert's 35th steal of the year.

The Kernels tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth off Bandits reliever Anderson Paulino as Seth Gray doubled in two and Wander Javier singled in a third during a rally in which the River Bandits cut down two other runners at the plate.

The teams complete their six-game set Sunday at 2:05 p.m. with Quad Cities' Adrian Alcantara taking on Cedar Rapids' John Stankiewicz.