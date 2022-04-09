New season, new beginnings for Q-C minor leaguers

The start of a new baseball season marks the start of new beginnings for Quad-City area natives currently playing in the minor leagues.

Seven area pitchers were on opening day rosters for teams stretching from low-A to Triple-A and an eighth, Dakota Bacus, is listed as a free agent at the onset of the 2020 season.

Bacus, a Moline native, made 36 appearances for the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A Rochester affiliate last season before electing free agency in November.

Drafted in 2012 by the Athletics, Bacus became the most recent Quad-City area player to reach the major leagues when he took the mound in 11 games for Washington in 2020.

Two other area pitchers are beginning their first season in new organizations.

Matt Brill, a former Moline prep who spent four seasons pitching in the Arizona Diamondbacks developmental system, was claimed off waivers by the Nationals during the offseason.

He is opening 2022 with Washington’s Double-A Harrisburg affiliate where he worked one inning of hitless relief in Friday’s season opener at Altoona.

Evan Reifert, a Wilton graduate who was drafted by the Rangers in 2018 and pitched for High-A Wisconsin in the Brewers farm system last year, was traded to Tampa Bay in November in a deal that sent third baseman Mike Brosseau to the Brewers.

He broke camp this spring with Montomery, the Rays’ Double-A affiliate, where he struck out all three batters he faced in one inning of work out the pen Friday for the Southern League team.

Rock Island Alleman graduate Cody Sedlock, a first-round pick of Baltimore in the 2016 draft after earning Big Ten pitcher of the year honors at Illinois, is with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk.

Sedlock worked seven games for the Tides following a promotion last season and pitched three innings but did not factor into the decision in a season-opening start Wednesday against Charlotte.

After spending nearly the entirety of the 2021 season on the injured list, the two Quad-City area pitchers working at the High-A level open 2022 on the injured list.

Central DeWitt alum T.J. Sikkema, chosen by the Yankees with the 38th overall choice in 2019 out of Missouri, opened the season on the seven-day injured list with Hudson Valley. Former Rockridge and Iowa catcher Tyson Blaser manages that team.

Ian Bedell, who made two starts for Peoria last season, is on the 10-day injured list with the Midwest League team to open the 2022 season. The right-hander from Davenport Central was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round in 2020 following a college career at Missouri.

At the low-A level, former Davenport Assumption and Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace of Rock Island is back with Dunedin. The Big Ten pitcher of the year in 2021, an 11th-round pick of the Blue Jays, began his professional career there last season, pitching in five games.

Colton Johnson, a former Kewanee prep, also returned to the low-A club he began his career with a year ago. Chosen by the Athletics in the 16th round last year, the 6-4 left-hander from Illinois State pitched in three games for Stockton in the California League last season.

