Opportunistic Bandits salvage split

APPLETON, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits couldn't get much going against Wisconsin starter Victor Castaneda during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Thanks to the Wisconsin defense, they didn't need to.
Quad Cities capitalized on two of the Timber Rattlers' four errors and the River Bandits' pitchers did the rest as they took a 2-1 win to salvage a split of the twinbill.
The hosting Timber Rattlers rallied with four in the seventh inning to win the opener, 8-7.
Eric Cole's one-out single started the Bandits' rally in the second inning after the Timber Rattlers had plated a run in the home half of the first.
QC's John Rave followed with a ground ball to first base, but Wisconsin's Thomas Dillard committed a throwing error trying to get the lead runner, allowing Cole to advance to third. Cole then scored and Rave reached third on an error by second baseman Hayden Cantrelle, and Rave came around to score on Tucker Bradley's sacrifice fly.
That was all the QC pitching tandem of A.J. Block and Peyton Gray needed. Block allowed just two hits and one run over five innings, striking out six, and Gray closed things out with four strikeouts over his two scoreless frames.
The Timber Rattlers scored four runs in the seventh inning to score a walkoff win in Game 1 as Joe Gray's bases-loaded infield single brought home Hayden Cantrelle and Nick Loftin's throwing error on the play allowed Korry Howell to score the winning run.
The River Bandits opened the scoring in the third with a four-spot of their own. Tucker Bradley doubled home Jimmy Govern and, after Loftin walked, Michael Massey blasted his eighth home run of the year to make it 4-0 Bandits.
Wisconsin scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings to tie it before Quad Cities went back to work in the fifth, with Massey's RBI single giving the Bandits back the lead.
A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly from Logan Porter expanded the QC lead to 7-4, but the insurance runs proved insufficient thanks to Wisconsin's four-run seventh.
QC closer Garrett Davila (2-2) took the loss, allowing a pair of hits sandwiched around an intentional walk to the only batters he faced. QC starter Anthony Veneziano allowed four runs on four hits through five innings.