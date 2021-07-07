Opportunistic Bandits salvage split

APPLETON, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits couldn't get much going against Wisconsin starter Victor Castaneda during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Thanks to the Wisconsin defense, they didn't need to.

Quad Cities capitalized on two of the Timber Rattlers' four errors and the River Bandits' pitchers did the rest as they took a 2-1 win to salvage a split of the twinbill.

The hosting Timber Rattlers rallied with four in the seventh inning to win the opener, 8-7.

Eric Cole's one-out single started the Bandits' rally in the second inning after the Timber Rattlers had plated a run in the home half of the first.

QC's John Rave followed with a ground ball to first base, but Wisconsin's Thomas Dillard committed a throwing error trying to get the lead runner, allowing Cole to advance to third. Cole then scored and Rave reached third on an error by second baseman Hayden Cantrelle, and Rave came around to score on Tucker Bradley's sacrifice fly.

That was all the QC pitching tandem of A.J. Block and Peyton Gray needed. Block allowed just two hits and one run over five innings, striking out six, and Gray closed things out with four strikeouts over his two scoreless frames.