Pasquantino and Bradley lead the way as Q-C offense gets rolling

For most of the first time through the batting order Friday night, Beloit starting pitcher Alberto Guerrero looked fairly untouchable.
He retired the first seven Quad Cities batters he faced with four strikeouts and three balls that didn’t escape the infield.
But once the River Bandits got going, they didn’t stop.
Quad Cities scored in five straight innings after their early struggles, got another solid performance from starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and widened their lead in the High A Central Western Division with an 8-5 victory over second-place Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.
No. 9 hitter Tucker Bradley drove in three runs, including his first professional home run, and Vinnie Pasquantino came up just a single short of the cycle as the Bandits pushed their division lead over Beloit to 2.5 games.
"It seems that we’re a pretty contagious team both good and bad so tonight it was nice to get it rolling," Pasquantino said. "We’ve had a few tough nights where we come back into the clubhouse angry after games. Tonight is one of those nights where things got rolling eventually and we were able to keep that momentum going."
In addition to slugging his team-leading 10th home run, the 230-pound Pasquantino also legged out a triple on a ball that hit the top of the right-field fence but did not go over. It was his second straight game with a three-base hit and he now leads the team in that stat, too.
"I hunt triples now so that’s what I look for," he said. "I learned last night I can’t slow up out of the box. Every time I hit the ball I’m hunting for a triple at this point."
Bradley’s homer — a two-run shot to the opposite field — came in the third inning and opened the floodgates against Guerrero.
The Bandits added a run in the fourth on a single by William Hancock, then took the lead with a three-run fifth that began when Bradley was hit by a pitch and included a two-run single by Tyler Gentry and Pasquantino’s triple.
Bradley singled in another run in the sixth and Pasquantino hit an opposite-field homer in the seventh.
Zerpa probably wasn’t quite as sharp as in his previous couple of starts — he had not allowed a run since May 16 — although he continued his streak of recording at least seven strikeouts in every start this season. He now has recorded 44 Ks in 29.2 innings.
The left hander allowed two runs in the first inning and another in the third but was largely victimized by a crosswind and a blazing sun that made playing left field a huge challenge.
Troy Johnston’s two-run double off Zerpa in the first was a fly ball that Bradley struggled to see and Kameron Misner’s RBI double in the fourth ticked off the end of Bradley’s glove on the warning track.
There were a few other seemingly routine fly balls to left, by both teams, that also resulted in hits.
“You don’t want to make excuses for anybody but Tucker has been really good in the outfield and when you see him get turned around like that and not even get close to a couple of those balls, you know it’s tough," Bandits manager Chris Widger said.
He said Bradley more than made up for any defensive struggles with what he did at the plate.
"He’s a baseball player," Widger said. "He knows how to play the game, he knows what he’s good at and that’s what he tries to stick with."