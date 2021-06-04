Pasquantino and Bradley lead the way as Q-C offense gets rolling

For most of the first time through the batting order Friday night, Beloit starting pitcher Alberto Guerrero looked fairly untouchable.

He retired the first seven Quad Cities batters he faced with four strikeouts and three balls that didn’t escape the infield.

But once the River Bandits got going, they didn’t stop.

Quad Cities scored in five straight innings after their early struggles, got another solid performance from starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and widened their lead in the High A Central Western Division with an 8-5 victory over second-place Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.

No. 9 hitter Tucker Bradley drove in three runs, including his first professional home run, and Vinnie Pasquantino came up just a single short of the cycle as the Bandits pushed their division lead over Beloit to 2.5 games.

"It seems that we’re a pretty contagious team both good and bad so tonight it was nice to get it rolling," Pasquantino said. "We’ve had a few tough nights where we come back into the clubhouse angry after games. Tonight is one of those nights where things got rolling eventually and we were able to keep that momentum going."