BURLINGTON — In the first game, the Pleasant Valley softball team gave itself a chance.
In the second game it left no doubt.
The Spartans hammered out 15 hits and scored in every inning in the nightcap to secure a 13-0 victory over Burlington and clinch a tie for the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.
The blowout, combined with a 3-2 victory in the first game, leaves them at 16-2 in the MAC, 29-7 overall. Assumption already had completed its league scheduled with a 16-2 mark.
A two-run home run by Carli Spelhaug and a solo shot by Peggy Klingler, both in the fifth inning, erased a 2-0 Burlington lead in Game 1.
In the lopsided second game, Ellie Spelhaug homered twice and drove in four runs, Carli Spelhaug drove in three more runs and winning pitcher Alexia Lara collected four hits, including a home run of her own.
With the two losses, Burlington (30-9, 10-8 MAC) dropped into a three-way tie for fourth place with Bettendorf and North Scott.
Baseball
West 5-10, Clinton 2-11: Davenport West won the first game before coming up just short in a wild nightcap to split a double-header with Clinton.
The Falcons (15-12, 8-8 MAC) broke a 1-1 tie in the first game, scoring one run on a wild pitch and another on a squeeze bunt by Trevor Burkhart. Leo DeLaPaz delivered an two-run single in the fifth inning to add to the cushion.
Clinton’s offense came to life in the second game although West nearly came back to win, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come up just short.
The River Kings are now 11-17, 5-11 MAC.
Assumption 3-5, Muscatine 0-1: Assumption got strong pitching from Daniel Powers in the first game and Julien Broderson in the second game to sweep the twin bill.
The pair combined to allowed only six hits as the Knights (24-9, 11-5 MAC) closed to within a game of North Scott and Davenport Central, who are tied for first place with two games to go.
Last-place Muscatine fell to 3-20, 3-13 MAC.