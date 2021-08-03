Rave goes wild in Bandits win over Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — With the bases loaded and trailing by one run in the sixth inning, the Quad Cities River Bandits' John Rave stepped up to the plate in need of a big hit.

Rave delivered.

The Royals' fifth-round draft pick in 2019 out of Illinois State tripled to clear the bases and give the River Bandits a lead they wouldn't surrender in an 8-3 win over Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night.

The win was Quad Cities' fifth in a row and widened the gap between the Bandits and second-place Kernels in the High-A Central West Division standings to nine games.

Cedar Rapids grabbed an early lead, scoring two runs in the second off Quad Cities starter Yohanse Morel, who only lasted an inning and a third before giving way to Dante Biasi (4-1).

The Bandits cut the Kernels' advantage in half in the fourth inning when Rave doubled home Nathan Eaton for the first of his five RBIs on the night.

The big blow, however, came in the sixth. Eric Cole led off with a walk and Michael Massey and Eaton singled to load the bases with nobody out for Rave. His triple made it 4-2, and QC extended the lead to 5-2 when Maikel Garcia doubled home Rave.