Rave powers Bandits to rout of Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got plenty of production from the top of its order Thursday night, and no one exemplified that better than leadoff hitter John Rave.
The Quad Cities center fielder slugged a pair of home runs and drove in three as the River Bandits cruised to an 8-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
It was the River Bandits' seventh straight win.
Rave, Nathan Eaton and Michael Massey contributed seven hits, six runs scored and four RBIs from the top three spots in the Bandits' lineup in the win. The first three hitters for the Kernels, on the other hand, went a combined 0-10.
Rave got the River Bandits on the board in the top of the third inning with the first of his two home runs, plating Tucker Bradley to put the Bandits up 2-0. Massey, Eric Cole and Jake Means all singled in the fourth, to extend the lead to 3-0 before Quad Cities struck the big blow in the fifth inning.
Rave started the run with a one-out solo home run. Eaton singled, Massey doubled and Seuly Matias brought them both home with his ninth home run of the season to make it 7-0.
Eaton singled and Massey doubled to plate an insurance run to start the seventh inning after a two-run DaShawn Keirsey home run had pulled Cedar Rapids within 7-2.
Outside of Keirsey's blast, the Kernels could get little going against Quad Cities pitching. QC starter Anthony Veneziano went 5 1/3, giving up the two runs on three hits and striking out five. Mitch Ellis struck out four in a perfect 2 2/3 innings and Kasey Kalich threw a scoreless ninth to close things out for the Bandits.
The big night was nothing new recently for Rave, who has multiple hits for the sixth straight game he has started. He drove in five runs in the series opener Tuesday against the Kernels, and seven of his 10 home runs have come since July 24.
The teams are back in action at 6:35 p.m. Friday.