Rave powers Bandits to rout of Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got plenty of production from the top of its order Thursday night, and no one exemplified that better than leadoff hitter John Rave.

The Quad Cities center fielder slugged a pair of home runs and drove in three as the River Bandits cruised to an 8-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

It was the River Bandits' seventh straight win.

Rave, Nathan Eaton and Michael Massey contributed seven hits, six runs scored and four RBIs from the top three spots in the Bandits' lineup in the win. The first three hitters for the Kernels, on the other hand, went a combined 0-10.

Rave got the River Bandits on the board in the top of the third inning with the first of his two home runs, plating Tucker Bradley to put the Bandits up 2-0. Massey, Eric Cole and Jake Means all singled in the fourth, to extend the lead to 3-0 before Quad Cities struck the big blow in the fifth inning.

Rave started the run with a one-out solo home run. Eaton singled, Massey doubled and Seuly Matias brought them both home with his ninth home run of the season to make it 7-0.