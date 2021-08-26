 Skip to main content
Relaxed Porter helps Bandits rally against Rattlers
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL | QUAD CITIES 7, WISCONSIN 5

Relaxed Porter helps Bandits rally against Rattlers

  • Updated
River Bandits logo (Blue)

Every time Logan Porter came to the plate Thursday night, he took a deep breath and thought about someone close to him who is facing much more dire things than he is.

The Quad Cities River Bandits catcher has a younger brother, Cameron, who is in the Army and serving in Kuwait, and after a conversation with his father on Wednesday, he realized he was putting too much pressure on himself.

"Things could be a lot worse," Porter said following the Bandits’ 7-5 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park. "I haven’t been playing the way I can play so I just wanted to take a deep breath. I’m grateful for where I am. There could be a lot worse places to be. I just took a deep breath and do what I do."

Porter delivered two of the biggest hits of the game — a two-run single to get the scoring started in the third inning and an even more important RBI double in the fifth — as the Bandits shook off a bad inning and pushed their season record to 65-33.

Porter said just keeping his brother in his thoughts helped immensely.

"It puts it in perspective," he said. "I’m in Game 98 and it’s a long season but before every at-bat tonight I just took a deep breath and looked around and dang, this is my job right now. I could be in a lot worse places."

Porter’s second big hit ignited an important bounce-back inning for the Bandits.

After they took a 2-0 lead on Porter’s first hit, the visiting Timber Rattlers came roaring back with three runs in the top of the fifth inning against QC starter Dante Biasi, who had been almost untouchable in the first four innings.

The big blow was a two-run double by Joey Weimer, who then scored on a single by Zavier Warren.

But the Bandits never flinched. In the bottom of the inning, four straight hitters drove in runs, starting with Porter’s double.

Nathan Eaton and Eric Cole added RBI singles and a Gavin Stupienski sacrifice fly gave them a 6-3 lead.

Nick Loftin doubled in another run in the sixth and the Bandits held on through a shaky ninth inning for the win.

"Just a resilient team 1 through 9," Porter said of the Bandits. "Every night everybody does their job and is ready for that big moment."

Manager Chris Widger said the bounce-back inning is something he talks about to his team all the time.

"You immediately take that momentum that they have away," he said. "At the same time, it’s just as important for our pitcher to go out and have a shutdown inning after that."

Kasey Kalich took care of that. He got the Timber Rattlers out after Biasi departed in the fifth and went on to retire eight straight hitters.

"That’s the best Kalich has thrown," Widger said. "He just got here and you’re with new catchers and you’re trying to impress people … it probably took a little time for him to get comfortable and get his feet wet. We were talking about it in the dugout that that’s the best he’s thrown since he’s been here."

Newcomer Ruben Ramirez encountered some difficulties in the ninth inning, allowing three singles and two walks before finally getting the final out.

BANDITS BYTES

New arm: Ruben Ramirez, who just joined the River Bandits this week, made his High A Central debut in Thursday’s game.

Ramirez pitched the eighth and ninth innings Thursday with mixed results. He retired Wisconsin in order in the eighth, then gave up three singles and a pair of walks in the ninth before finally getting Zavier Warren to ground out to end the game.

Ramirez was just signed by the Kansas City Royals organization out of the Prospect League last Friday and just joined the Bandits on Wednesday.

"He’s got good stuff, he’s not afraid of anybody and he goes after people and that’s what he did," Bandits manager Chris Widger said. "I think he got caught up in the moment in the ninth and probably got a little nervous with the game on the line, but from what we saw I think he’s going to be fine for us."

On deck: Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Timber Rattlers, Justin Jarvis (1-6, 6.27 ERA); River Bandits, Charlie Neuweiler (2-2, 5.72)

