Relaxed Porter helps Bandits rally against Rattlers

Every time Logan Porter came to the plate Thursday night, he took a deep breath and thought about someone close to him who is facing much more dire things than he is.

The Quad Cities River Bandits catcher has a younger brother, Cameron, who is in the Army and serving in Kuwait, and after a conversation with his father on Wednesday, he realized he was putting too much pressure on himself.

"Things could be a lot worse," Porter said following the Bandits’ 7-5 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park. "I haven’t been playing the way I can play so I just wanted to take a deep breath. I’m grateful for where I am. There could be a lot worse places to be. I just took a deep breath and do what I do."

Porter delivered two of the biggest hits of the game — a two-run single to get the scoring started in the third inning and an even more important RBI double in the fifth — as the Bandits shook off a bad inning and pushed their season record to 65-33.

Porter said just keeping his brother in his thoughts helped immensely.

"It puts it in perspective," he said. "I’m in Game 98 and it’s a long season but before every at-bat tonight I just took a deep breath and looked around and dang, this is my job right now. I could be in a lot worse places."