At 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, there is no shortage of power in the bat Sean Reynolds carries to the plate.
But, the Clinton first baseman expects more.
While he led the short-season New York-Penn League with 17 home runs a year ago for Batavia, Reynolds’ work this season with the LumberKings includes trying to become more than "the guy with the home run swing."
A fourth-round selection of Miami in its 2016 draft class, Reynolds is working to improve the quality of his at-bats.
"I’ve been compared more than once to (the Texas Rangers’) Joey Gallo because of my size and power. There’s nothing wrong with being a home run hitter, but I want to be a better overall hitter," Reynolds said. "I don’t want power to be the only part of my game."
He currently leads the LumberKings and ranks seventh in the Midwest League with five home runs through 35 games this season.
His current overall batting average of .220 is better than Reynolds’ season-ending numbers in the Gulf Coast League in 2016 and at Batavia in each of the past two seasons.
It also includes growth in recent weeks.
Over Clinton’s last 10 games, Reynolds is batting .243, and he entered a doubleheader Wednesday at Burlington having collected multiple hits in three of his last five games.
"The big thing right now is that I’m working to the most out of every at-bat I have, make it a quality at-bat where even if I do strikeout, I want it to be a quality at-bat," Reynolds said.
He sees that happening more frequently.
"I feel like I’m better prepared now from one at-bat to the next than I have been," Reynolds said. "I’m thinking through things, and it seems to be making a difference."
Regarded as the top first-base prospect in the Marlins organization, the 21-year old from Rodondo Beach, California, believes he is in a perfect spot to learn.
This is the third season he has been part of a team managed by Mike Jacobs.
The LumberKings’ manager was known as a power-hitting first baseman, hitting 100 home runs while batting .253 over during seven major-league seasons with the Mets, Marlins, Royals and Diamondbacks.
"He’s been there. He understands what it takes to be successful in the major leagues at the position I play and with the type of game I play," Reynolds said. "His skill set is similar to mine, and the chance to learn from him is making a difference for me."
Over the amount of time Reynolds has worked with Jacobs, the two have developed a rapport that now benefits Reynolds.
"I feel like he knows what I’m thinking before I say something to him. We’re on the same page, and I don’t take what he says for granted," Reynolds said.
"What I’ve learned from him is helping me grow from being a teenager playing a game to being 21-year old understanding this is my profession. When I signed I was a 17-year old in a clubhouse of players who were 22, 23 years old. It’s taken some time."
Reynolds, who started at out playing middle infield and outfield positions before a growth spurt between his junior and senior years at Rodondo Union High School led him to first base when he wasn’t pitching.
Regarded as a pro prospect as both a position player and a pitcher, Reynolds senses defensive progress at first as well.
"When I was drafted, first was still a pretty new position for me, too, and the nuances of it have taken some time," Reynolds said. "Last year was the first time I really felt comfortable at first, the first time I didn’t feel out of place there."
Like what he is attempting to accomplish at the plate, consistent growth is part of his objective this season with the LumberKings.
"The objectives this season are pretty simple. I want to be better today than I was yesterday," Reynolds said. "I didn’t get off to the start I wanted in the cold — April was about the first time I’ve swung a bat in 25-degree weather — but I didn’t let myself get caught up in that."
Instead, Reynolds focuses on the end game.
"I continued to grind away, and to me, this first full season is (more) about where I’m at in September at the end of 140 games than where I was at the end of April or where I’m at today," he said. "It’s about continuing to work and grow. That’s what I’m committed to make happen this season."
Hot streak: Former Quad-Cities third baseman Abraham Toro is swinging a hot bat for Corpus Christi, the Astros’ Double-A affiliate.
Toro was named the Texas League player of the week Monday after batting .381 with one double, two home runs and eight RBIs in six games last week for the Hooks.
Midwest honors: Burlington second baseman D.C. Arendas was named Monday as the player of the week in the Midwest League, while South Bend’s Derek Casey was honored as the pitcher of the week.
Arendas batting .381 for Burlington as it went 4-2 on a road trip to Dayton and Bowling Green, collecting two triples and three home runs.
Casey was honored for his seven innings of perfect work on the mound in a combined no-hitter against Cedar Rapids. He struck out six in the win.
Clinton remembers: Clinton will take the field for Saturday's game against Cedar Rapids in uniforms honoring the Clinton Fire Department.
On Hometown Heroes Night, the LumberKings will recognize the sacrifice of fallen firefighter Eric Hosette and injured Adam Cain while battling a blaze in Clinton over the winter.
Alumni report
Former Quad-Cities first baseman Matt Adams is on the brink of a milestone.
The Washington infielder currently has 99 career home runs, including three this season while batting .250 for the Nationals.
A 23rd-round pick of the Cardinals in 2009 out of Slippery Rock, Adams hit .310 with 22 homers and 88 RBIs in 2010 for the River Bandits.
