CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits have a winning streak.

After surrendering a three-run lead in the fifth inning Friday night, the River Bandits didn't give up the advantage the second time.

Carter Jensen blasted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning as Quad Cities held off Cedar Rapids 6-4 at PG Cares Field.

It was the second straight win for the River Bandits after opening the season with five consecutive losses.

Jensen was 2-for-3 with three RBI for the River Bandits, who recorded five extra-base hits in the game.

Cayden Wallace was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple along with scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Eight of the nine spots in the Quad Cities order recorded at least one hit.

Luinder Avila picked up the win in relief for the River Bandits. The 6-foot-3 and 170-pound right-hander worked 4.1 innings allowing no runs, two hits and striking out eight while walking just one. Avila has an ERA of 1.08 on the season.

Quad Cities broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth inning. Wallace's triple brought in two runs, and then Jensen's sacrifice fly scored Wallace.

Cedar Rapids, though, responded.

Emmanuel Rodriguez, who hit a grand slam earlier in the series, had a run-scoring double. Ben Ross and Kala'i Rosario drove in runs in the inning.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.