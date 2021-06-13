River Bandits close series at Peoria with win

PEORIA — Eric Cole launched a three-run homer and knocked in four runs Sunday as the Quad Cities River Bandits finished off its series at Dozer Park with an 8-4 win over Peoria.

Cole, batting just .206 for the season, was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. His three-run homer in the second inning propelled the River Bandits, who jumped out to a 7-0 advantage after 3 1/2 innings.

Nick Loftin and Vinnie Pasquantino had run-scoring doubles for QC in the fourth inning. Loftin finished with two hits and scored two runs.

Peoria responded with a three-run homer from Leandro Cedeno in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk from Brady Whalen in the seventh.

Starter Anthony Veneziano worked five scoreless innings for the River Bandits, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Yohanse Morel and Jonah Dipoto didn't surrender a hit or a run over the final 2 1/3 innings to secure the win and a split in the six-game series.

Quad Cities (22-13) is off Monday before opening a six-game series against Wisconsin on Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0