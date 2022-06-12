River Bandits down Chiefs in series finale

PEORIA — The Quad Cities River Bandits found its power stroke in the late innings Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

Buoyed by three home runs in the final two innings, Quad Cities recorded an 8-1 victory over Peoria in the finale of a six-game series.

Peyton Wilson and Tyler Gentry hit back-to-back long balls in the eighth inning to give the River Bandits a 3-0 cushion. In the ninth, Juan Carlos Negret lined a three-run shot over the fence in left center to make it 6-0.

Wilson, Gentry and Rubendy Jaquez finished with two hits apiece for Quad Cities, which won for just the third time in the last 11 games.

Quad Cities scored the game's first run in the fifth inning when Negret reached on a fielding error to plate Kale Emshoff. It stayed that way until the two solo homers in the eighth.

The River Bandits poured it on in the ninth with five runs. In addition to Negret's home run, Gentry had a run-scoring single and a throwing error allowed Tyler Tolbert to cross home plate. QC capitalized on three Peoria errors in the game.

Charlie Neuweiler pitched six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six to improve to 3-5 on the season.

Quad Cities returns home for a six-game series starting Tuesday night against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

