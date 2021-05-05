River Bandits drop second straight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 2021 baseball season is off to an ominous start for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

A night after South Bend scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to prevail, the Cubs used a four-run third inning to upend the River Bandits 4-3 on Wednesday night in a High-A Central League tilt at Four Winds Field.

South Bend mustered only two hits in the game, but it capitalized on five walks and a pair of Quad Cities errors.

River Bandits pitcher Asa Lacy, the fourth overall selection in the 2020 draft, made his professional debut. The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound southpaw from Texas A&M struck out the side in the opening inning and worked two scoreless innings before having control problems in the third.

Lacy surrendered four runs, walked five and recorded just one out in the third before he was lifted from the game after 59 pitches.

Jeison Guzman was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs for the River Bandits. Eric Cole and Jimmy Govern also had two hits for Q-C, which had eight safeties in the game and pulled within a run after scoring twice in the sixth inning.

River Bandits reliever Drew Parrish struck out six and yielded just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.