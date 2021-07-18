River Bandits drop series finale in Beloit

River Bandits drop series finale

BELOIT, Wis. — Seeking its first six-game sweep of the season, Quad Cities came up a run short Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field.

Thomas Jones homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to break the deadlock as Beloit salvaged the final game of the series 5-4.

It was the final game played at Pohlman Field as Beloit moves into ABC Supply Stadium starting on Aug. 3.

The River Bandits (43-21) had a 2-0 lead early in the game before the Snappers tied it in the sixth and snatched the lead with two runs in the seventh.

Quad Cities responded in the eighth when Seuly Matias, hitting just .164 for the season, launched a two-run homer to even the game. It was Matias' second homer of the series.

The River Bandits had an opportunity to add on in the inning after Eric Cole doubled and Logan Porter singled, but Cole was thrown out at the plate to end the frame.

Beloit closer Tyler Mitzel pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Quad Cities starter Anthony Veneziano threw five scoreless innings before issuing a pair of home runs in the sixth. He struck out nine and walked just one.