River Bandits explode for 10 runs late to win wild series finale

BELOIT, Wis. — It was a massive turnaround.

The Quad Cities River Bandits trailed by six runs and were two outs from having a perfect game pitched against them Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field.

Then, the floodgates opened.

Quad Cities erupted for seven runs and seven hits in the ninth inning to take the lead, gave it up in the bottom of the ninth and then responded with three more runs in the 10th to prevail 10-7 over Beloit in a High A Central League contest.

The River Bandits (31-15) won four of the six games in the series, with half of them going to extra innings.

This was the most improbable victory.

Beloit's Antonio Valdez and Evan Brabrand held Quad Cities without a baserunner for 8 1/3 innings.

John Rave broke up the perfect game with a single. Tucker Bradley and Jeison Guzman followed with singles to end the shutout.

After Michael Massey was retired, Nick Loftin recorded an RBI single and Vinnie Pasquantino was plunked to load the bases. Eric Cole followed with a grand slam to tie the game.