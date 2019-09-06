As a way to thank baseball fans in the Quad-Cities for their support during one of the more unique seasons in the history of the River Bandits franchise, the Midwest League team is offering free general admission tickets for tonight’s 6:35 p.m. playoff game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller announced this morning that free tickets will be available at the stadium gates and box-seat tickets for the game will be available for just $2.
The River Bandits are hosting Cedar Rapids in the third-and-deciding game of a best-of-three Midwest League Western Division semifinal series. Quad-Cities won the opening game of the series on the road 4-1 before the Kernels took the second game 2-1 on Thursday night in Davenport.
Matt Ruppenthal is scheduled to pitch for the River Bandits, while the Kernels will send Josh Winder to the mound.
Tonight’s winner advances to face Clinton in the best-of-three Western Division championship series that will begin Saturday.