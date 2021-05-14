River Bandits pitch in with vaccination effort

“Our path to doing more business is more people getting vaccinated,” Wehofer said. “So it all perfectly aligns and is a good message.”

Wehofer said the idea to give out vaccinations came from a Hy-Vee storeowner, who asked him if the Cubs would be willing to help out with the vaccination effort. Not long after he told her “Absolutely,” the idea was on the news.

“She mentioned that to the governor’s office, and the governor leaked the fact that we were going to be doing some things before we even had our call,” Wehofer said with a laugh. “But that was fine. We were fully intentional on doing that.”

Heller is on the board of directors of Genesis Health System, which provided the nurses who administered vaccines at the clinic. Heller says the idea of the River Bandits pitching in with the vaccination effort was his: “I reached out to our Scott County supervisors and had them talk to the health department here and said, ‘I want to do it.’”

The River Bandits give back about $600,000 per year to the community in philanthropic efforts, Heller said. So giving back to the community in this timely and important manner? That means a lot to him.

“I want to do everything I can to make sure that everybody in our community can become and stay as healthy as they possibly can,” Heller said. “I can’t even begin to think of something that we could do that’s more important than helping people stay safe and healthy during this pandemic.”