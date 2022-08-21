River Bandits power up late to beat Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad Cities River Bandits played long ball to win its series finale Sunday afternoon against the Peoria Chiefs.

Sparked by three home runs, including ones from Peyton Wilson and Juan Carlos Negret in the eighth inning, Quad Cities pulled out an 8-7 victory at Dozer Park.

Peoria starter Wilfredo Pereira held the River Bandits in check for six innings. Pereira allowed three hits, two runs, no walks and struck out 13 in 105 pitches.

Once Pereira left the game, the River Bandits climbed back into it. They scored twice in the seventh and added three more in the eighth to pull ahead.

Wilson's home run was a solo shot to make it 6-5 and then Negret blasted his 16th long ball of the year, a two-run homer, to make it 7-6 River Bandits. It was the second consecutive game in which Negret has homered.

Quad Cities tacked on another run in the ninth on Herard Gonzalez's RBI single.

The run was needed as Peoria came back with one in the bottom half of the ninth and had the tying run at third base before Caden Monke struck out Mack Chambers looking to secure the win.

Quad Cities, which won four of six games in the series from Peoria, prevailed despite being outhit 14-9. Negret was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Cam Williams knocked in three runs, including a two-run homer in the second inning.

River Bandits starter Chandler Champlain pitched 5.1 innings, but he yielded 11 hits and six runs. Chase Wallace pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.

Monke worked the last two innings, allowing one run and striking out four, to record his third save of the season.

The River Bandits start a six-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dayton at Modern Woodmen Park.