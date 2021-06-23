River Bandits rally past Snappers

BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits turned the tables Wednesday night.

A night after dropping a one-run game to Beloit, the Bandits responded with an identical 4-3 victory at Pohlman Field.

Quad Cities (28-14) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a three-run seventh inning. Tucker Bradley had an RBI triple and Vinnie Pasquantino delivered a two-run single to plate Bradley and Jeison Guzman.

Pasquantino finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Outfielder John Rave also had three hits and knocked in a run for the River Bandits.

The story of the game was the Quad Cities bullpen.

After starter Noah Murdock allowed four hits and three runs in three innings of work, three Quad Cities relievers -- Will Klein, Mitch Ellis and Jonah Dipoto -- combined for six shutout innings. They surrendered only three hits and struck out eight.

Ellis got the win, his first of the season, and Dipoto registered his sixth save.

The teams continue the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.