 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
MIDWEST LEAGUE | TIMBER RATTLERS 4, BANDITS 2

River Bandits surrender lead in late innings

  • Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A night after scoring 13 runs and tallying 18 hits, the Quad Cities River Bandits' offense was relatively held in check.

With the exception of two runs in the sixth inning, the River Bandits couldn't muster anything in a 4-2 Midwest League setback to Wisconsin on Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Bandits led 2-0 after Dillan Shrum's two-run double in the top half of the sixth inning, but the Timber Rattlers responded with four runs in the bottom half of the eighth to prevail.

Wisconsin's Joe Gray Jr. had a two-run double and Zavier Warren delivered a two-run single for the Timber Rattlers who evened the series at a game apiece.

Despite walking five, Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman worked five scoreless innings. He yielded just three hits.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, received five shutout innings from starter Zach Mort. Relievers Justin King and Cam Robinson held Quad Cities scoreless over the final two innings to secure the win.

People are also reading…

Quad Cities had eight players with one hit apiece, but it was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.

The teams continue the series at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. It will be the final game of the first half of the Midwest League season for the River Bandits.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bandits win a 'weird' one

Bandits win a 'weird' one

It’s not often a baseball player who had just finished an 0-for-5 game at the plate finds himself surrounded by celebrating teammates at first base.

Neuweiler, Marquez deliver for Bandits

Neuweiler, Marquez deliver for Bandits

Charlie Neuweiler and Emilio Marquez combine on a five-hit victory and give the rest of the Quad Cities River Bandits pitching staff the night off in a win over South Bend.

Bandits' offense romps past Timber Rattlers

Bandits' offense romps past Timber Rattlers

Catcher Luca Tresh tallied four hits and drove in three runs while falling a home run short of the cycle and Burle Dixon drove in three runs on three hits from the No. 9 spot as the River Bandits beat the Timber Rattlers, 13-5.

Shrum delivers a walk-off win for Bandits

Shrum delivers a walk-off win for Bandits

Dillan Shrum drove a one-out pitch into the gap in left-center field to drive home the tying and winning runs in a 5-4 walk-off Midwest League victory over South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News