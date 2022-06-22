River Bandits surrender lead in late innings

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A night after scoring 13 runs and tallying 18 hits, the Quad Cities River Bandits' offense was relatively held in check.

With the exception of two runs in the sixth inning, the River Bandits couldn't muster anything in a 4-2 Midwest League setback to Wisconsin on Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Bandits led 2-0 after Dillan Shrum's two-run double in the top half of the sixth inning, but the Timber Rattlers responded with four runs in the bottom half of the eighth to prevail.

Wisconsin's Joe Gray Jr. had a two-run double and Zavier Warren delivered a two-run single for the Timber Rattlers who evened the series at a game apiece.

Despite walking five, Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman worked five scoreless innings. He yielded just three hits.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, received five shutout innings from starter Zach Mort. Relievers Justin King and Cam Robinson held Quad Cities scoreless over the final two innings to secure the win.

Quad Cities had eight players with one hit apiece, but it was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.

The teams continue the series at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. It will be the final game of the first half of the Midwest League season for the River Bandits.

