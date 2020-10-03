Sedlock enjoys productive 2020 even with no games

Cody Sedlock was ready for the 2020 baseball season that never happened.

He was healthy, strong and prepared to build on the momentum from the second half of 2019, which included success in his first outings at the Double-A level in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system.

"Going into spring training, I had never felt better," Sedlock said.

But before the season started, it proved to be over.

The COVID-19 pandemic denied Sedlock the season he was working toward, shutting down minor-league baseball for the year across the country.

But the preparation never ended for the Rock Island Alleman graduate and 2016 Big Ten pitcher of the year for Illinois who the Orioles selected with the 27th overall choice in the first round of baseball’s 2016 draft.

"The idea now is to be ready whenever that next opportunity comes along," Sedlock said. "I was ready last spring. I’ll be ready next spring and I feel good about where things are at."

Sedlock found spending an unexpected summer in his home state of Illinois — a first in years for the Sherrard native — to have its benefits.