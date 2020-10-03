Sedlock enjoys productive 2020 even with no games

Cody Sedlock was ready for the 2020 baseball season that never happened.
He was healthy, strong and prepared to build on the momentum from the second half of 2019, which included success in his first outings at the Double-A level in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system.
"Going into spring training, I had never felt better," Sedlock said.
But before the season started, it proved to be over.
The COVID-19 pandemic denied Sedlock the season he was working toward, shutting down minor-league baseball for the year across the country.
But the preparation never ended for the Rock Island Alleman graduate and 2016 Big Ten pitcher of the year for Illinois who the Orioles selected with the 27th overall choice in the first round of baseball’s 2016 draft.
"The idea now is to be ready whenever that next opportunity comes along," Sedlock said. "I was ready last spring. I’ll be ready next spring and I feel good about where things are at."
Sedlock found spending an unexpected summer in his home state of Illinois — a first in years for the Sherrard native — to have its benefits.
"I think five years into pro ball, in some ways it was good to have a chance to step back a bit and reflect," Sedlock said. "When you play this game for so long you forget how much you love it. This year has given me a chance to think about where I’ve been and where I’m going and to appreciate it all."
Sedlock was able to spend additional time with his wife as the couple prepares for the birth of their first child in December and he was able to continue working toward completing his undergraduate degree in plant biotechnology from Illinois.
He took six credit hours online during the summer and is taking another 10 credit hours this fall.
"I’ve tried to use this time to my advantage," Sedlock said. "I’ll be close to finishing my degree and that has given me something to really focus on."
He continues to work toward his ultimate objectives in baseball as well.
Throughout the summer, the 6-foot-4 right-hander has maintained a routine that goes beyond spending time on strength work in the basement of his Johnsburg, Ill., home.
He also regularly joins other minor league and former major-league players who train with performance coach Pete Houlihan at WIN Performance in Highland Park, Ill.
"There, I’m able to throw in a game-like situation, facing guys in live at-bats with a group of really good players who force you to be on top of your game," Sedlock said.
He has been pitching about once each week there, following a routine similar in many respects to the one he would have followed during a regular season, complete with a bullpen day as he works toward a game-like start.
And now at a time of year when he typically would take a bit of a break, Sedlock plans to do just that before he begins working toward a productive spring training in 2021.
"It will be a chance to show the Orioles that I’ve continued to work to improve," he said. "I was maybe a little disappointed that I didn’t get a chance to be part of the 60-man (camps this summer), but now that becomes motivation."
Sedlock’s recent work has been focused on continuing to build on what he accomplished in 2019, earning a promotion to Double-A Bowie after being selected to play in the Carolina League All-Star Game while pitching for high-A Frederick.
Between the two levels, Sedlock put together his most complete and consistent season as a professional.
He finished with a 5-3 record and 2.84 ERA in 22 outings, striking out 100 batters and walking 46 in 95 innings of work.
"I’ve continued to work on my fastball command and just being more consistent with all my stuff," Sedlock said. "There are going to be ups and downs in any season. It’s how you get yourself out of the lulls that make the difference."
Sedlock has found that the college classroom isn’t the only place where his education has continued.
A change in the Orioles front office has introduced Sedlock to a greater emphasis on analytics.
Baltimore general manager Mike Elias joined the Orioles from the Astros, where he was an assistant general manager. The organization’s director of pitching, 2016 Quad Cities River Bandits pitching coach Chris Holt, joined Baltimore from Houston as well, and their data-driven approach is making a difference.
Analytics have shown Sedlock the differences in the effectiveness of his two-seam and four-seam fastballs, and his four seamer has become the swing-and-miss pitch in his four-pitch arsenal.
"I’ve been able to get a lot more strikeouts and using the four-seamer more is one of the reasons why," Sedlock said.
That has allowed Sedlock to improve his game.
"One of my biggest goals right now is to keep refining things, becoming more consistent with all four of my pitches and locating them where I want them in any count," he said.
"Physically, I’m working to keep my body ready for 2021 and put myself in a position to keep working to higher levels, the places I was hoping to get to in 2020. I’m excited to see where it can lead."
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.