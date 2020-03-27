Sikkema works to make most of unexpected break

He said quality offseason work and work during the start of the abbreviated spring training have him in good physical shape for the upcoming season, a time when Sikkema expects to build off of the experience he gained last summer with short-season Staten Island.

Working with a strict pitch limit after pitching 88.2 innings during an all-American junior season at Missouri, where his 1.32 ERA led the Southeastern Conference, Sikkema made four abbreviated starts with the New York-Penn League team.

He did not record a decision while posting an earned run average of 0.84 over 10.2 innings of work, striking out 13 batters and walking one.

Sikkema arrived at the Yankees spring training complex in Tampa feeling good with where things were at, throwing a successful 35-pitch bullpen session that he was preparing to build off when things came to an unexpected halt.

"The biggest thing now will be to continue to maintain and keep myself in good condition, keep lifting, keep my flexibility up to where it needs to be," Sikkema said. "I’m working to find that right routine, something that works for me. That’s something I had talked a lot about with my coaches."

Sikkema spent a lot of time studying video of his bullpen sessions and experimenting with a couple of different arm slots.