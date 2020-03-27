Sikkema works to make most of unexpected break

As much as anything, T.J. Sikkema views a delay to the start of his first full season in the New York Yankees organization as an opportunity.
The left-handed pitcher from Central DeWitt, chosen by the Yankees with the 38th pick in baseball’s 2019 draft, plans to make every day count as he works toward the still undetermined start of the season.
"I had a good offseason, a good start to camp and whenever we go back, I want to build off of that," Sikkema said. "We’ve all been sent home. I see this is a chance for me to work and grow and get better. It’s a chance for me to move forward, to maybe get a half-step ahead of some other guys during this time."
The time has been created by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the suspension of spring training and a delayed start to professional baseball this year, first impacting the major-league schedule and trickling down to the minor leagues where Sikkema will begin his work this season.
Just when that will be remains undetermined and the majority of minor-league players were sent home a couple of weeks ago to wait out the situation.
Sikkema didn’t have that choice.
After a 17-year-old minor-league pitcher tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving at the Yankees’ minor-league camp, all minor-league players in the organization and some staff members were encouraged to isolate themselves for a two-week period.
Around 175 people were impacted, told to stay inside, watch for symptoms, report any issues and venture out as little as possible while practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet for the two-week period.
Many of the players, including Sikkema, found themselves in extended-stay hotels until Thursday morning.
"It was an interesting experience, to say the least," Sikkema said. "A lot of TV time, a lot of video games, a lot of waiting. Understandable considering everything that is going on, but two weeks in a hotel is a long time."
Some weight training equipment was available, providing a bit of a distraction, and there was interaction with team representatives and staff members from the Florida Department of Health, who talked with players about what was going on.
Having shown no symptoms, Sikkema joined teammates in being released from the quarantine on Thursday morning.
He packed his bags and hit the highway, returning to his family’s home in DeWitt, where he expects to be until returning to the Yankees' minor-league complex once a start date for the season is eventually set.
"In talking with the pitching coaches, they’re working to figure out a program for me to work on at home, and I’ll go with what they come up with," Sikkema said.
He said quality offseason work and work during the start of the abbreviated spring training have him in good physical shape for the upcoming season, a time when Sikkema expects to build off of the experience he gained last summer with short-season Staten Island.
Working with a strict pitch limit after pitching 88.2 innings during an all-American junior season at Missouri, where his 1.32 ERA led the Southeastern Conference, Sikkema made four abbreviated starts with the New York-Penn League team.
He did not record a decision while posting an earned run average of 0.84 over 10.2 innings of work, striking out 13 batters and walking one.
Sikkema arrived at the Yankees spring training complex in Tampa feeling good with where things were at, throwing a successful 35-pitch bullpen session that he was preparing to build off when things came to an unexpected halt.
"The biggest thing now will be to continue to maintain and keep myself in good condition, keep lifting, keep my flexibility up to where it needs to be," Sikkema said. "I’m working to find that right routine, something that works for me. That’s something I had talked a lot about with my coaches."
Sikkema spent a lot of time studying video of his bullpen sessions and experimenting with a couple of different arm slots.
"There was a different emphasis on different days, adjusting one thing or another," Sikkema said. "I went in expecting some of that and it was a good chance to learn a lot from the staff there. The Yankees have a lot of good coaches and it’s given me a chance to learn a lot from them."
Sikkema, whose experiences this spring have already been more than he anticipated, simply plans to continue to work to learn from whatever comes his way.
"I went into spring training expecting this to be a good experience and a good year of growth for me," he said. "The idea is to just roll with the flow and soak up as much as I can. The timing, that has changed, but everything else is the same, keep working and keep doing what it takes to get better."
