Six-run inning helps Bandits claim first win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Quad Cities River Bandits took advantage of some South Bend defensive lapses to score six runs in the fifth inning and they continued on to claim their first victory of the season, defeating the Cubs 9-8 on Thursday night.

South Bend battled back to make the game close before Yohanse Morel came on to pitch a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

The Bandits trailed 4-3 before their fifth-inning outburst.

Tyler Gentry pushed across the tying run with a bases-loaded walk and the Bandits took the lead when Michael Massey scored on a wild pitch by Shane Combs. Another run scored on an infield single by Nathan Eaton and two came across when third baseman Chase Strumpf botched a ground ball hit by John Rave. Another Combs wild pitch brought in Eric Cole with the final run of the inning.

South Bend countered with two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth before Morel slammed the door in the ninth. He allowed a two-out single to Yonathan Perlaza before striking out Delvin Zinn to end the game.

Nick Loftin got the Bandits started in the first inning by hitting his first professional home run with Jeison Guzman on base.