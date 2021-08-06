Slow start, missed opportunities haunt Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — A rough start from Quad Cities' A.J. Block provided Cedar Rapids with all the opportunity it needed Friday night as the Kernels snapped the River Bandits' seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory.

The first five runners reached against Block (3-2) as the game's first out also provided the Kernels with their third run, all Cedar Rapids needed on a night when the River Bandits struggled to string together hits and stranded 11 runners on base.

Block hit Cedar Rapids' Edouard Julien to start the bottom of the first, and an Alex Isola single and a walk drawn by Matt Wallner quickly loaded the bases for the Kernels. Yunior Severino then singled back up the middle to score a pair before Wander Javier's single reloaded the bases.

Seth Gray's force out brought home Wallner to stake the Kernels to a 3-0 lead.

After Wallner's RBI single made it 4-0 in the third, the Bandits' bats started to heat up, but getting on the scoreboard proved difficult.