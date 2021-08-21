South Bend doubles up Quad Cities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After scoring 18 runs and recording a doubleheader sweep Friday night, the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered only three hits Saturday in a 4-2 defeat to South Bend.
Bryce Windham smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning and South Bend had three pitchers combine for nine strikeouts in the victory at Four Winds Field.
Designated hitter Michael Massey was 2-for-3 and tallied both runs for the River Bandits, who remain 31 games over .500 for the season. Massey had his 25th double of the year, but Quad Cities couldn't produce much else.
John Rave had a hand in both runs for Quad Cities. His run-scoring single plated Massey in the sixth. In the eighth, Rave reached on one of South Bend's three errors to score Massey again.
South Bend pitcher Anderson Espinoza collected his first win in four decisions this season, working five innings of one-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked three. Relievers Bailey Horn and Eduarniel Nunez finished it off for the Cubs (42-52).
Charlie Neuweiler was saddled with the loss for the River Bandits. He yielded nine hits and four earned runs in 5.2 innings.
The teams conclude the week long series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.