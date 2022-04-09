Strikeouts, missed opportunities haunt River Bandits

The Quad Cities River Bandits' 2-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs on Saturday can be summed up by looking at just one inning.

Cubs reliever Bradford Depperman entered the game and promptly hit both Kale Emshoff and Dillan Shrum to put QC runners on first and second. That turned into a bases-loaded, no-out situation when Herard Gonzalez singled.

Then the strikeouts started.

Juan Carlos Negret, Parker Bates and Cam Williams struck out in succession to end the threat.

That was how the game went for the River Bandits: too many missed chances and too many strikeouts, 16 in all.

Ten of the final 12 outs the Cubs recorded were via strikeouts.

It spoiled strong opening outings for the QC pitching duo of Noah Murdock — who gave up one run on three hits while striking out four in four innings — and Emilio Marquez (0-1), who gave up one run on three hits over three frames.

The Bandits took a brief lead in the top of the fourth inning when Luca Tresh singled and eventually came around to score on Negret's single. The rally ended, however, with the next batter when Bates grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, one of three double plays the Cubs turned on the day.

The Cubs evened the score in the bottom of the fourth when Alexander Canario doubled and came around to score on Pablo Aliendo's single. They then took the lead when Yohendrick Pinango and Aliendo singled to set up Matt Mervis' sacrifice fly.

A bright spot for the Quad Cities offense continues to be Tresh, who had two more hits Saturday and now has tallied five in nine at bats through the first two games of the season.

With the team's splitting the first two games it sets up tomorrow's 1:05 p.m. contest as the rubber match of the opening three-game series. Tyson Guerrero will get the start for Quad Cities.

