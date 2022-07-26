 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MIDWEST LEAGUE | SKY CARP 7, RIVER BANDITS 5

Strikeouts, Sky Carp beat Bandits

  • Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

BELOIT — Trailing by two entering the ninth inning of their Midwest League series opener against the Beloit Sky Carp, a Tyler Tolbert double and Morgan McCullough walk gave the Quad Cities River Bandits hope.

Then, the next three Quad Cities at-bats ended the same way many others had throughout the night: strikeout, strikeout, strikeout.

The River Bandits fanned 13 times and hit into three double plays on their way to a 7-5 loss Tuesday.

Beloit wasted no time striking its biggest blow offensively. After Diego Hernandez walked, stole second and came around to score on Luca Tresh's sacrifice fly to stake Quad Cities to a 1-0 first inning lead, Beloit's first four hitters reached base off Quad Cities starter Charlie Neuweiler.

The rally, which included an RBI double from Nasim Nunez and an RBI single from Bennett Hostetler, gave Beloit a 3-1 lead.

People are also reading…

Quad Cities wasn't done, though, Peyton Wilson tripled home Hernandez and then scored on Tresh's second sacrifice fly of the day to tie the game in the third inning.

The Sky Carp, however, tallied four more hits off Neuweiler in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, and the inning could have been worse for the River Bandits had Wilson not cut down Beloit runner Davis Bradshaw trying to score on a groundball to second.

A Victor Mesa Jr. triple then keyed a two-run seventh for Sky Carp off QC reliever Zack Phillips.

The River Bandits immediately answered each of those rallies — a Tresh RBI single in the fifth and Wilson doubling and scoring on a Juan Carlos Negret sacrifice fly in the eighth — but managed only one run each time to the Sky Carp's two.

Beloit starter M.D. Johnson received the win, giving up three earned runs in five innings while tallying six of the strikeouts.

The teams will face off again Wednesday in Beloit with a 6:35 p.m. start time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

The Quad Cities River Bandits' William Fleming is adjusting to a new team and organization after being traded in a deal between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners last month.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game tickets available

Bandits' Field of Dreams game tickets available

Fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes will be able to purchase tickets for the Quad Cities River Bandits' nationally-televised game against Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game beginning Saturday.

Near no-hitter lets Bandits split

Near no-hitter lets Bandits split

Carrying a no-hitter one out into the final inning of a seven-inning nightcap, Adrian Alcantara settled for a two-hit 7-0 victory over Great Lakes as Quad Cities split a Midwest League doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park after losing Game 1 1-0.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News