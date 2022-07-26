Strikeouts, Sky Carp beat Bandits

BELOIT — Trailing by two entering the ninth inning of their Midwest League series opener against the Beloit Sky Carp, a Tyler Tolbert double and Morgan McCullough walk gave the Quad Cities River Bandits hope.

Then, the next three Quad Cities at-bats ended the same way many others had throughout the night: strikeout, strikeout, strikeout.

The River Bandits fanned 13 times and hit into three double plays on their way to a 7-5 loss Tuesday.

Beloit wasted no time striking its biggest blow offensively. After Diego Hernandez walked, stole second and came around to score on Luca Tresh's sacrifice fly to stake Quad Cities to a 1-0 first inning lead, Beloit's first four hitters reached base off Quad Cities starter Charlie Neuweiler.

The rally, which included an RBI double from Nasim Nunez and an RBI single from Bennett Hostetler, gave Beloit a 3-1 lead.

Quad Cities wasn't done, though, Peyton Wilson tripled home Hernandez and then scored on Tresh's second sacrifice fly of the day to tie the game in the third inning.

The Sky Carp, however, tallied four more hits off Neuweiler in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, and the inning could have been worse for the River Bandits had Wilson not cut down Beloit runner Davis Bradshaw trying to score on a groundball to second.

A Victor Mesa Jr. triple then keyed a two-run seventh for Sky Carp off QC reliever Zack Phillips.

The River Bandits immediately answered each of those rallies — a Tresh RBI single in the fifth and Wilson doubling and scoring on a Juan Carlos Negret sacrifice fly in the eighth — but managed only one run each time to the Sky Carp's two.

Beloit starter M.D. Johnson received the win, giving up three earned runs in five innings while tallying six of the strikeouts.

The teams will face off again Wednesday in Beloit with a 6:35 p.m. start time.