Two-out rally keeps Bandits' win streak alive

BELOIT, Wis. — With the score tied and two outs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, the Quad Cities River Bandits were in need of a big hit.
As he has the rest of the series against the Beloit Snappers, Michael Massey delivered.
Massey's RBI double started a six-run onslaught as the River Bandits went on to beat the Snappers 9-5 for their fifth straight win.
Their current winning streak is thanks in large part to Massey's hot bat. The Quad-Cities second baseman has eight hits — including five home runs — seven runs scored and 10 RBIs in the first five games of the series against Beloit.
The Bandits will go for the six-game sweep of the Snappers starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
The River Bandits got on the board first in the second inning Saturday as Seuly Matias doubled off Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing and came home to score on William Hancock's RBI single, the start of a 3-5, four-RBI night for the QC catcher.
The River Bandits then extended their lead in the third thanks to a pair of errors by the Snappers. After a Nick Loftin single and a Vinnie Pasquantino walk put runners at first and second, an errant throw by Beloit first baseman Troy Johnston brought home Loftin. Then, with two outs, Pasquantino scored on a throwing error by Beloit third baseman Marcos Rivera.
The Snappers finally began finding some cracks in QC starter Charlie Neuweiler in the fourth, however. Neuweiler, who had allowed only one baserunner in the first three innings, gave up four straight hits to start the fourth, with the big blows being Griffin Conine's two-run home run, his 22nd of the season, and Will Banfield's RBI double, which tied the score 3-3.
And there it remained until the seventh, when, with two outs and a runner on second, Massey's double opened the floodgates, with the River Bandits tallying six straight hits.
Nathan Eaton's infield single scored Massey, and, after Matias singled, Maikel Garcia's double brought home Eaton. Hancock then capped his big day at the plate with a three-run home run to make it 9-3.
Eight of the Bandits' nine runs were scored with two outs.
Beloit managed two ninth-inning runs off Quad Cities reliever Yohanse Morel, but never seriously challenged the Bandits' lead.
Holden Capps (1-0) threw two perfect innings of relief for Quad Cities to get the win. Neuweiler allowed six hits and the three runs through five innings for the Bandits, striking out five.