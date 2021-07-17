Two-out rally keeps Bandits' win streak alive

BELOIT, Wis. — With the score tied and two outs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, the Quad Cities River Bandits were in need of a big hit.

As he has the rest of the series against the Beloit Snappers, Michael Massey delivered.

Massey's RBI double started a six-run onslaught as the River Bandits went on to beat the Snappers 9-5 for their fifth straight win.

Their current winning streak is thanks in large part to Massey's hot bat. The Quad-Cities second baseman has eight hits — including five home runs — seven runs scored and 10 RBIs in the first five games of the series against Beloit.

The Bandits will go for the six-game sweep of the Snappers starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

The River Bandits got on the board first in the second inning Saturday as Seuly Matias doubled off Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing and came home to score on William Hancock's RBI single, the start of a 3-5, four-RBI night for the QC catcher.