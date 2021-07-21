Walks lead to big inning in River Bandits win

Through the first six innings of Wednesday's High A Central matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Peoria Chiefs' pitchers did not surrender a walk.
Once they did, the River Bandits took advantage in a big way.
Quad Cities drew five walks in its five-run seventh inning on its way to a 9-4 victory, its eighth in its last nine games.
With the teams tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Maikel Garcia, Michael Massey and Jake Means walked to load the bases for the Bandits before Eric Cole drew a four-pitch walk to bring home the eventual winning run.
Seuly Matias then gave the home team some breathing room. The Quad Cities DH tripled home Massey, Means and Cole before scoring himself on Logan Porter's RBI single to cap the scoring.
The Quad Cities bullpen took over from there, as Dante Biasi, Will Klein (3-1) and Garrett Davila threw 6 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing a combined one hit and one walk while striking out seven.
The Bandits needed the bullpen heroics after a shaky start from 2020 first-round pick Asa Lacy left the Bandits in an early hole.
The QC starter surrendered RBI singles in the first two innings and, after Gavin Stupienski's two-run home run, his first of the season, tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the second, Lacy gave up two more in the third.
For the night, Lacy allowed four earned runs on four hits, three walks and three hit batsmen over 2 1/3 innings.
Singles by Tucker Bradley, Means and Cole in the third made it 4-3, and Quad Cities tied the score in the fourth on Porter's sixth home run of the season.
Porter went 3-4 with two runs scored and two driven in to lead the QC offense.