 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MIDWEST LEAGUE | QUAD CITIES 6, PEORIA 2

Way, Bandits shut down Chiefs

  • Updated
  • 0
080922-qc-spt-bandits-89.jpg

Quad Cities River Bandits designated hitter Juan Carlos Negret (12) is introduced before the first inning of the River Bandits Field of Dreams game in Dyersville earlier this month. Negret hit a two-run homer and an RBI single in the River Bandits' 6-2 win Saturday.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad Cities River Bandits' had to wait out about a two-hour rain delay before the start of Saturday's game against the Peoria Chiefs.

Their hitters wasted no time once the game got going, however.

Quad Cities scored runs in each of the first four innings and got a gem from starter Beck Way on their way to a 6-2 Midwest League win.

Way threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. And he had the lead from the first time he took the mound.

Darryl Collins started the first-inning rally with a two-out single and Juan Carlos Negret blasted his 15th homer of the season to stake  Quad Cities to a 2-0 lead.

Peyton Wilson matched Negret with a two-run blast of his own in the second inning, Wilson's eight of the season.

People are also reading…

A Herard Gonzalez walk was sandwiched between singles from Negret and Dillan Shrum to load the bases with no outs in the third, setting up River Town's sacrifice fly, and Negret singled home Wilson in the fourth to make it 6-0 and cap the QC scoring.

Peoria cut into the deficit in the eighth inning off Quad Cities reliever Harrison Beethe, as a pair of walks and a Jacob Buchberger single loaded the bases before a run-scoring double play and an RBI single by Todd Lott made it 6-2. That was as close as  the Chiefs could get, however.

Watch now: Quad Cities River Bandits players tape introductions for the MiLB at Field of Dreams Game
Photos: Quad Cities River Bandits defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7-2, at Field of Dreams
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 11th wins it for River Bandits

Big 11th wins it for River Bandits

PEORIA, Ill. — After two losses in which they led for a total of half an inning, the Quad Cities River Bandits had no problem grabbing the lea…

Bandits falter, win in extras

Bandits falter, win in extras

The River Bandits blew a four-run, eighth inning lead but rallied for a pair of runs in the 10th inning to beat Peoria 8-6.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

The Midwest League matchup between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game will likely be a sellout when the teams take the field at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, and the game on Aug. 9 is only part of the attraction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News