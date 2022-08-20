Way, Bandits shut down Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad Cities River Bandits' had to wait out about a two-hour rain delay before the start of Saturday's game against the Peoria Chiefs.

Their hitters wasted no time once the game got going, however.

Quad Cities scored runs in each of the first four innings and got a gem from starter Beck Way on their way to a 6-2 Midwest League win.

Way threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. And he had the lead from the first time he took the mound.

Darryl Collins started the first-inning rally with a two-out single and Juan Carlos Negret blasted his 15th homer of the season to stake Quad Cities to a 2-0 lead.

Peyton Wilson matched Negret with a two-run blast of his own in the second inning, Wilson's eight of the season.

A Herard Gonzalez walk was sandwiched between singles from Negret and Dillan Shrum to load the bases with no outs in the third, setting up River Town's sacrifice fly, and Negret singled home Wilson in the fourth to make it 6-0 and cap the QC scoring.

Peoria cut into the deficit in the eighth inning off Quad Cities reliever Harrison Beethe, as a pair of walks and a Jacob Buchberger single loaded the bases before a run-scoring double play and an RBI single by Todd Lott made it 6-2. That was as close as the Chiefs could get, however.