Zerpa helps Bandits salvage split of twin bill

DAYTON, Ohio — Angel Zerpa continued his strong run of early-season pitching dominance in Game 2 of a doubleheader to help the Quad-Cities River Bandits salvage a split on Saturday.

The Bandits won the second game 2-1 after dropping the first half of the twin bill 6-4.

Zerpa fired five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits while striking out seven to get the victory in the nightcap. He now has 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings of work this season.

Q-C reliever Will Klein relieved Zerpa and struck out the side in the sixth inning before Jonah DiPoto took over in what turned out to be a shaky seventh.

DiPoto gave up singles to Miguel Hernandez and Francisco Urbaez to open seventh, then threw a wild pitch. A run scored with Victor Ruiz grounded out to second base and DiPoto then hit Victor Hurtubise with a pitch on an 0-2 count.

Quad Cities manager Chris Widger was ejected in an ensuing argument but Michael Siani popped out to shortstop. After Hurtubise stole second base, Juan Martinez was called out on strikes to end the game.

The Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Logan Porter legged out an infield hit and Michael Massey was able to come around and score on an error by Ruiz.