It’s hard to believe now, but having major league baseball teams come to communities like our own for mid-season exhibition games was once a common occurrence.
In fact, 80 years ago this week — on July 31, 1939 — there were two major league exhibitions in the Quad-Cities area on the same day.
The Chicago Cubs came out to play a Monday afternoon game against the Moline Plows at Browning Field. And at about the same time, the New York Giants were stopping off to play the Clinton Owls at Riverview Stadium.
Both major league clubs played most of their starters and both games had reasonably close scores, although you get the feeling maybe the big leaguers didn’t exactly give their full effort.
The Cubs’ visit to Moline came in the midst of a 20-game homestand — things really have changed since then, right? — as they hosted the Giants at Wrigley Field the day before and played the Phillies there the next day.
They arrived in Moline by train, went straight to the LeClaire Hotel to change into their uniforms, played the game, changed into street clothes and went straight back to Chicago.
Star center-fielder Augie Galan was the only regular who didn’t make the trip, but the Cubs definitely had fun in their 7-4 victory. Pitcher Dizzy Dean lashed a two-run double as a pinch-hitter, then frolicked around third gesturing to the crowd when scoring on a hit by Billy Herman. The Cubs finished the game with two pitchers (Clay Bryant and Larry French) and a catcher (Bob Garbark) playing the outfield.
The Giants, who did not bring manager Bill Terry and Hall of Fame outfielder Mel Ott to Clinton, scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to claim a 3-2 victory over the Owls. They had played in Chicago the day before and caught a 4:30 train out of Clinton for a game in Cincinnati the next day.
Can you imagine a modern-day major league team stopping in Clinton on the way from Chicago to Cincinnati — it’s not really on the way, is it? — in order to play an exhibition? Can you imagine a team using a couple of its best pitchers as outfielders in a meaningless game, then having one of them (French) throw six innings in a regular game the following day?
The players union would never allow such a thing.
***
Legendary marathon man Bill Rodgers noted that for most of the 40 years he has been running the Quad-City Times Bix 7, he has managed to finish ahead of fellow legend Joan Samuelson.
Not any more. Samuelson, who is nine years younger than Rodgers, beat her old friend by 14 minutes, 20 seconds last Saturday in the 45th annual race. It’s not even a contest any more.
The two distance running legends also threw out the first pitch at a Quad-Cities River Bandits game while they were here.
"I think she even pitched better than me," Rodgers said.
***
When 10-year-old Leo Perme inadvertently ran the full seven miles in the Bix 7, we wondered if anyone that young ever had done that.
We found at least one. Lindsey Gidel of Moline also went the full seven as a 10-year-old back in 2005.
Unlike Leo, Lindsey intended to go the full distance when she entered the race, and she didn’t do it alone. She walked the course with her mother, Denise, who has completed the Bix 32 times.
There is a somewhat tenuous connection between the two: Law enforcement officials were able to locate Leo on the race course because he was wearing a purple Loras College cap and Lindsey went on to run cross country at Loras, graduating in 2017.
Her 2005 time in the Bix 7 was 1 hours, 54 minutes, 31 seconds, but she since has done it as fast as 51:19, in 2016.
***
If you’re watching the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game this week and No. 85 looks like he might be the biggest tight end in NFL history, well … it’s because he might be the biggest tight end in NFL history.
It’s Bradley Sowell, who has played offensive tackle in 100 games over seven pro seasons but is now listed on the Bears’ roster as a tight end.
The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Sowell has sort of played a little tight end already. The Bears used him as a sixth offensive lineman on 30 plays last season, and he did catch that memorable 2-yard touchdown pass in a late-season victory over the Rams.
But now he no longer can hide behind wearing No. 79. He has an actual tight end number now.
***
It remains to be seen how much the Cubs’ late acquisitions just before the trade deadline help them.
Hard-hitting outfielder Nick Castellanos has one home run in his seven career at-bats at Wrigley Field and might blossom in a more hitter-friendly ballpark. Former Quad-City River Bandit Tony Kemp brings some much-needed speed and can play multiple positions. And right-handed reliever David Phelps can’t be any worse than Pedro Strop and Brad Brach have been, right?