Assumption alum takes on big-league role

"As strange of a year as 2020 was, it was truly pure baseball with nothing else going on and I enjoyed that aspect of it a lot," Jagers said. "I was able to watch some games, learn."

When Cotham left for the Phillies, Jagers was given the opportunity to join the major-league staff.

In his role, his job essentially is to "make pitchers better," and that begins with helping them understand the volumes of data now available to them.

Through technology, players can gain an understanding of how the ball is released from their hand, how it spins, how it is located and how all of that is tied together.

Working under pitching coach Derek Johnson and manager David Bell, Jagers’ job centers on finding ways to communicate all of that in understandable terms that players can buy into, believe in and use to their benefit.

"Everything needs to be put into digestible words, something the players can take in and then deploy to make themselves better. It’s about communication. That’s where it all begins," Jagers said.

"If I can work with a Trevor Bauer and younger guys coming up can see how he works and how what we’re working on is helping him develop, it benefits those players and the organization."