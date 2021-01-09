Assumption alum takes on big-league role

Like a lot of young baseball players, Eric Jagers grew up dreaming of reaching the major leagues someday.
He just never envisioned getting there the way he did.
A 2013 graduate of Davenport Assumption, Jagers is preparing to leave for the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training camp later this week as the Reds' new assistant pitching coach.
One of the youngest coaches on any major-league staff, the 25-year-old’s duties will be centered on helping Cincinnati pitchers maximize their potential.
After working with minor-league players in the Phillies organization in 2019 and with major- and minor-league personnel in the Reds organization as its assistant pitching coordinator in 2020, Jagers’ was promoted in December to his current position.
In his first full-time role at the major-league level, he will use technology and video to gather advanced pitching research and data, then turn that information into teaching that is understandable to Reds pitchers.
"It’s funny how things work out, but this is an incredible opportunity that I’m really looking forward to," Jagers said. "When I went from pitching to more of a coaching role, I really didn’t know what was next, but I found a way to stay involved with the game, and things couldn’t be better for me right now."
Jagers’ journey to the major leagues began shortly after he completed his prep career at Assumption.
He signed with Des Moines Area Community College out of high school but suffered a torn labrum just after his first season started there.
After an unsuccessful attempt to rehab the injury, he underwent surgery but his return to the mound didn’t occur until 2016 as a third-year freshman with the junior-college program.
As he attempted to work his way back onto the mound between 2014 and 2016, Jagers was introduced to Driveline Baseball and its data-driven approach to training and development.
He saw how it helped him transform his own abilities, gaining strength and velocity in his pitches, and that created his desire to dig deeper into the methodology Driveline used.
His 2016 season at DMACC did not go as well as Jagers hoped, and he ultimately chose to take a year off from school and the sport, a decision which allowed him to participate in Driveline-based programming.
He worked and trained at Driveline Baseball at its Kent, Wash., base in 2016, something that positioned Jagers for an opportunity to join the baseball team at Iowa in 2017.
"It was everything I ever wanted. Growing up a Hawkeye fan in the Quad-Cities, putting on the uniform with the Hawkeye logo, things couldn’t have been better," Jagers said.
He took the mound twice for Iowa before Jagers found himself dealing with another, and much more serious, health situation.
He had no feeling in his forearm or pitching hand and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.
His pitching career had essentially ended, but his passion for baseball remained.
Jagers remembers talking with the Hawkeyes’ pitching coach at the time, Desi Druschel.
Iowa had invested in Rapsodo and Edgertronic, data collection devices that Jagers was familiar with, and Druschel asked him if he would help connect those systems with Hawkeye pitchers.
"It was sort of a player coach role that I was able to take on in part because they needed help and I had experience with the technologies," Jagers said. "It was there, in Iowa City, where I saw how other people could benefit from the information I was able to give them."
His roommates at the time were two Iowa football players, longtime friend Jake Gervase and Ben Niemann, two players whose work ethic and discipline didn’t go unnoticed by Jagers.
"Jake walked on at Iowa and both he and Ben worked their way to the NFL because of the way they approached training," Jagers said. "Seeing how they approached everything, it impacted me and the way I worked."
He joined Driveline Baseball as a manager of technical development and pitching strategist in 2018, working there with athletes including current Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, and a little over a year later he was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as a pitching strategist.
Jagers’ job with the Phillies involved integrating technology for pitching development at the minor-league level. He would travel between Philadelphia’s minor-league clubs, working with coaches and players throughout the season.
He joined the Reds organization following his first year with the Phillies and again his role centered on pitching development across the minor-league level.
Even though the 2020 minor-league season was canceled, Jagers participated in instructional league situations with Reds minor-league players both before and following the season and helped facilitate technology-based coaching throughout the spring and summer with pitchers in the organization.
He was based out of Cincinnati’s alternate site in Mason, Ohio, once the shortened major-league season began, and the proximity to Cincinnati allowed Jagers to attend major-league games on a regular basis.
He frequently watched games with Caleb Cotham, who filled the role Jagers now has with the Reds until he left Cincinnati to become the new Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach last month.
"As strange of a year as 2020 was, it was truly pure baseball with nothing else going on and I enjoyed that aspect of it a lot," Jagers said. "I was able to watch some games, learn."
When Cotham left for the Phillies, Jagers was given the opportunity to join the major-league staff.
In his role, his job essentially is to "make pitchers better," and that begins with helping them understand the volumes of data now available to them.
Through technology, players can gain an understanding of how the ball is released from their hand, how it spins, how it is located and how all of that is tied together.
Working under pitching coach Derek Johnson and manager David Bell, Jagers’ job centers on finding ways to communicate all of that in understandable terms that players can buy into, believe in and use to their benefit.
"Everything needs to be put into digestible words, something the players can take in and then deploy to make themselves better. It’s about communication. That’s where it all begins," Jagers said.
"If I can work with a Trevor Bauer and younger guys coming up can see how he works and how what we’re working on is helping him develop, it benefits those players and the organization."
Several Reds pitchers working their way back from injuries are already at the organization’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., and Jagers is anxious to join them and other personnel as they report in upcoming weeks for the start of spring training.
His role there will remain a familiar one.
"I’ll work to help make guys aware of their strengths and weaknesses and help them maximize those strengths," Jagers said. "When I can see a guy achieve his dreams and perform to the best of his abilities, then I know I have done my job."