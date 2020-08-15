Bacus: 'I really made it'

When Dakota Bacus took a ball flipped to him by Asdrubal Cabrera and stepped on first base for the final out in the top of the ninth inning Friday, it all became real.
"It was like, ‘Wow, I really made it.’ It didn’t really hit me until then, getting that out and walking off the field," Bacus said Saturday, one day after the Moline native became the first Quad-Cities baseball player to reach the major leagues since 1999.
The right-handed pitcher worked two perfect innings of relief for the Washington Nationals in his major-league debut, taking the mound for the final two innings of the completion of a suspended game at Baltimore.
Bacus struck out one batter and coaxed five groundouts out of the Orioles during a big-league debut that remained a bit of blur for a player who earned his major-league opportunity in the ninth season of his professional career.
"I didn’t even unpack my bag last night at the hotel. It’s been a crazy time," Bacus said in a video interview session from Camden Yards prior to Washington’s game Saturday night against Baltimore.
Bacus had been working out at the Nationals’ alternate training site at Fredericksburg, Va., trying to stay ready for the call he eventually earned.
And when that happened, Bacus made the calls he had always dreamed of making.
The first went to his parents.
"We’ve talked about it, how cool it would be to make that call, to tell them I was getting called up, and it was all that and then some," Bacus said.
Then as he made the 90-mile drive from the Nationals’ training site to Baltimore, the inbox on Bacus’ phone filled up with text and voices messages.
"I’ve always been fortunate to have a lot of support from the folks back home, really from every step along the way, and I’ve always appreciated that," Bacus said. "I heard from so many people, old high school friends, teammates, folks I’ve known for a long time."
It was during the drive when Bacus felt a few nerves, probably more so than when he took the mound.
"On the drive up, there were a lot of thoughts racing through my mind, but when I got to the dugout I just told myself something I’ve believed in for a long time," Bacus said. "It was still 60 feet, 6 inches and really, thinking about that helped calm my nerves."
Remaining true to himself gave Bacus the chance to compete.
Working in 225 minor-league games over eight seasons since being drafted in the ninth round in 2012 has tested Bacus, who had spent the majority of a season at the Triple-A level for the first time a year ago when he earned Pacific Coast League all-star honors while pitching for Fresno.
Along the way, there have been occasional doubts but there was also time to develop and position himself for an opportunity to work in the major leagues.
"I’m not a guy who is going to try to throw the ball 100 miles an hour. That’s not who I am," Bacus said. "Seven years into this, I really figured that out. You have got to buy into who you are."
Bacus thanked the Nationals for giving him the time to develop and grow.
"I’ve been fortunate to be able to spend a lot of time with one team. The Nats have taken care of me and given the opportunity to showcase myself," Bacus said.
Bacus’ work in his major-league debut drew praise from Nationals manager Dave Martinez following the completion of Friday’s two games with the Orioles.
"He worked really hard to be here," Martinez said. "He threw the ball well in spring training in March. We liked his stuff and he worked really hard during this whole Fredericksburg deal. We thought he was ready to come up and help us and as you can see, he threw the ball exceptionally well."
Mostly, Martinez liked the way Bacus approached it all.
"As you can tell, he knows who he is," Martinez said. "He shook (catcher) Yan Gomes off quite a few times to get to the pitch he wanted to throw, that he felt comfortable throwing. That’s good to see."
Bacus said that was the objective, to be as comfortable and consistent as possible throughout his first major-league opportunity.
The idea was to try to be himself with every pitch he threw Friday.
"I’m here to fill up the zone, pitch to contact and throw my slider to get guys out," Bacus said. "I was able to do that once, and now the idea is to be ready to do it again when I get that chance."
