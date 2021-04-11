Cubs have been supplanted by White Sox on QC radio airwaves

If you’re a Chicago Cubs fan and you live in Vermillion, S.D., you can catch all of the team’s games on KVTK radio.
If you live in Naples, Fla., and you want to keep tabs on how fellow Floridians Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez are doing, you can tune in to WNOG.
There are radio stations in Fargo, N.D., and Petoskey, Mich., that are part of the Cubs’ far-reaching radio network.
In the Quad-Cities, just about three hours west of Wrigleyville? Forget it. You’re going to strike out.
For the first time in a long time, Cubs games are not being carried on any radio stations in the immediate Quad-Cities this season. ESPN 1170, one of five stations, under the umbrella of Townsquare Media, carried the games the past few years but, as a few dismayed Cubs fans learned in the first week of this season, 1170 now has switched to carrying broadcasts of the White Sox.
It’s kind of like if you tuned in to your favorite Christian rock station and found they had abruptly switched to an all-rap format.
A few people were peeved. Some were genuinely enraged.
It’s not so much a portent that interest in the Cubs is fading so much as it is a sign of the times in which we live.
Baseball on the radio has become something of a dinosaur. It’s not completely extinct. It still has a handful of devotees. But it’s definitely past its prime.
Once upon a time you couldn’t sift through the radio dial without bumping into tons of ballgames.
The first MLB radio broadcast happened almost exactly 100 years ago, on Aug. 5, 1921, when KDKA in Pittsburgh carried a Pirates-Phillies game. Through the years, the phenomenon exploded.
You’ve all heard these stories from Dad or Grandpa, right? They told you how they laid in bed at night listening to Vince Lloyd or Harry Caray or Bob Elson broadcasting the games of their favorite team. There were tales of kids sitting in English class in bygone eras with a transistor radio in hand trying to listen to the World Series when the teacher wasn’t looking.
For decades, radio was baseball’s No. 1 conduit to the general public.
Not anymore. It’s still an option, but technology has presented us with a vast array of other outlets.
There are so many games on television. Pretty much every MLB game is streamed live on the internet. If you have satellite radio in your car, you can listen to the broadcasts of any team you want.
Of course, most of those things come with some sort of price tag so it’s understandable that many old-school fans are lamenting the fact that the number of opportunities to hear games for free on the radio is dwindling.
You can still catch Cubs broadcasts on a few stations in outlying areas — Monmouth, Sterling, Iowa City — and on most days you can get a reasonably clear signal for WSCR (670 AM) out of Chicago.
Like everything else, this comes down to money. Radio stations are businesses, which means they are compelled to be less concerned with what individual listeners want than with what they think will turn a profit. It’s the way it has to be. If you can’t sell your product to advertisers, then you try something else.
That’s what ESPN 1170 is doing and you can’t fault them for that.
“We heard from listeners in the area that they would love to hear White Sox baseball on ESPN 1170 and we’re excited to start that era,’’ said Ryan McCreddon, the operations manager for Townsquare Media Quad Cities. “The White Sox fan base is passionate and underserved here in the Quad-Cities.’’
He’s right about that. The next closest radio station on the White Sox network is nearly 100 miles away. And the flagship station now is Chicago's ESPN 1000, which is pretty much impossible to pick up in the Quad-Cities.
McCreddon hinted that a contributing factor in the decision may be that that the Cubs’ very popular former TV play-by-play man, Len Kasper, has switched over to be the radio voice of the White Sox. The Sox also have a young, exciting team that is on the upswing while the Cubs, at best, seem to be stuck on a plateau of slightly above average.
Still, it seems like a bold move in light of the community’s history.
Through the years, we did several surveys to try to get a handle on the baseball allegiances of local fans. Each of those surveys told us that the Cubs were the favorite team locally with the Cardinals a close second and the White Sox a distant third. It’s been a long time since we did one of those but I can’t imagine the results would be drastically different now.
However, you can’t blame Townsquare for grasping at a different straw during some tough times.
For now, those disgruntled listeners just need to accept the fact that there are no Cubs or Cardinals outlets in the immediate Q-C.
But if you ever happen to be in Vermillion or Fargo, you’re in luck.