DH in the NL? Maybe the time finally has come

Somewhere along the line, I guess my purist tendencies became polluted because this doesn't seem like a big deal any more.

If COVID-19 nudges us in this direction, so be it. At least we can get back to playing baseball.

What most people don’t know is that the concept of the DH is about a century old and it actually originated in the NL, not the AL.

NL president John Heydler talked about the idea for years and finally made a formal proposal at the December 1928 owners meetings that teams start using a 10th player in the starting lineup who would be a permanent pinch-hitter for the pitcher.

Heydler felt it would keep from having a starting pitcher taken out for a pinch hitter when he was pitching well and most of all, he wanted to speed up the game by having fewer substitutions. (Even then, the pace of the game was an issue.)

He pointed out that there had been 1,350 pitching changes in the major leagues in 1927 — we see about that many in two weeks now — and that the Philadelphia Phillies brazenly had changed pitchers 125 times during the season.