DH in the NL? Maybe the time finally has come

It has taken 92 years but it looks as though John Heydler finally is going to get his way.
They’re going to use the designated hitter in the National League.
Major league baseball has proposed a plan — yet to be endorsed by the players' union — to resume play in early July with no fans in the stands after having the first half of the season eradicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And when this abbreviated 82-game schedule gets going, the DH will be used in both the American and National Leagues. For the first time in 47 years, the two leagues will operate under the same rules.
Once upon a time I would have greeted this news with an angry gasp. Now it gets a halfhearted shrug.
Time has a funny way of softening our views and opening our minds.
For the first several decades that the DH was used in the American League, I scoffed. I was one of those baseball traditionalists who shook his fist at the blasphemy being practiced in the AL.
I thought pitchers shouldn’t be coddled. I thought the DH compromised important strategic elements of the game.
I used to agree with one of my favorite columnists, Bernie Lincicome, who wrote in 2008 that “The designated hitter phonies up the game. It is the wart on baseball’s nose — unsightly, unwelcome and unnatural.’’
Somewhere along the line, I guess my purist tendencies became polluted because this doesn't seem like a big deal any more.
If COVID-19 nudges us in this direction, so be it. At least we can get back to playing baseball.
What most people don’t know is that the concept of the DH is about a century old and it actually originated in the NL, not the AL.
NL president John Heydler talked about the idea for years and finally made a formal proposal at the December 1928 owners meetings that teams start using a 10th player in the starting lineup who would be a permanent pinch-hitter for the pitcher.
Heydler felt it would keep from having a starting pitcher taken out for a pinch hitter when he was pitching well and most of all, he wanted to speed up the game by having fewer substitutions. (Even then, the pace of the game was an issue.)
He pointed out that there had been 1,350 pitching changes in the major leagues in 1927 — we see about that many in two weeks now — and that the Philadelphia Phillies brazenly had changed pitchers 125 times during the season.
“Pitchers are absolutely useless as batters and they delay the game by not being ready to bat promptly,’’ Heydler added. “Many times the seventh and eighth men in the batting order are walked to get to the pitcher and the games are prolonged.’’
Even in that era, baseball people were resistant to new ideas. Some were still bristling over a rule enacted a few decades earlier that made foul balls count as strikes.
NL owners greeted Heydler’s suggestion with yawns. AL owners unanimously rejected such an outlandish concept. Some labeled it a “joke.’’
“Do they want to have us managers assassinated?’’ White Sox manager Lena Blackburne asked. “If I used a tenth man to bat for Red Faber, Al Thomas or Ted Lyons my life would be in danger. Those fellows like to take their turn at the plate and I think the fans like to see the pitchers try to hit.’’
Forty-five years later, AL owners changed their tune. The league was in a dark period. Only three of the 12 teams had drawn more than a million fans in 1972. They were awash in red ink.
So they adopted the DH for the 1973 season while the NL still staunchly rejected the idea.
The tactic did spike offensive production. The AL’s collective batting average jumped from .239 to .259 and there were 8.6 runs scored per game compared to 7.7 the previous season.
The Triple-A International League had used the DH on an experimental basis in 1969 and the AL also was just going to try it out for three years, but it quickly became an irrevocable fixture.
NL president Chub Feeney indicated at the time that his league might consider the DH if it worked out well, but nearly a half century has passed without that happening.
It took a pandemic to budge them.
Here’s a prediction: While the DH in the NL is being depicted as a temporary measure, it’s going to stick. It will become permanent, just as it did with the AL in 1973.
We’re never going back. Our days of seeing Jose Quintana flail wildly at a curve ball in the dirt are at an end.
Feel free to shrug.
It’s not the worst thing that could happen.
And somewhere, John Heydler is smiling.
