Doxsie: Baker never wanted to talk about the abuse

Gene Baker almost never would talk about it.
The easy-going Davenport native, who spent eight years playing in the major leagues and 23 years as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ chief Midwest scout, gladly would talk baseball all day. He’d tell you about fundamentals and strategies, his friend and protégé Ernie Banks, his feud with Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe and assorted other things.
Ask him about any sort of abuse or discrimination he encountered as one of the early African American players in the majors and you got nothing. Didn’t want to address the subject. Next question.
It was almost exactly 70 years ago that Baker was in his first days as a Chicago Cubs farmhand, following a path that Jackie Robinson navigated just a few years earlier and encountering many of the same obstacles, much of the same vitriol.
Not that Baker would tell you that.
His first experience with how the baseball world viewed African Americans began all the way back at Davenport High School in the early 1940s. Baseball’s color line extended that far down.
There were no blacks on the Blue Devils' roster back then. Baker was a first-team all-state basketball player in 1943 but he was cut from the baseball team. His baseball playing was limited to the local sandlots and semipro leagues.
After serving in the Navy, he became the starting shortstop for the Kansas City Monarchs of the old Negro Leagues, filling the same position on the same team that employed Robinson before he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Baker was one of the first two African American players — with pitcher Robert Thurman — to be signed by the Cubs in the fall of 1949. He started out the 1950 season with the Springfield (Massachusetts) Cubs in the International League before being sent to Des Moines in in the Western League in May.
A May 23, 1950, story in the Des Moines Tribune noted that while Robinson had blazed a path for black players, “not all resentment against their presence has disappeared.’’
The article didn’t provide details but it noted that some of Baker’s Des Moines teammates, especially those from the Deep South, showed their animosity “in small ways.’’
The story also extolled Baker’s potential, especially on defense.
“Afield, Gene can glide faster and farther back or to his left than any shortstop in the league,’’ according to the story.
On July 4, Baker was sent to the Cubs’ Pacific Coast League affiliate, the Los Angeles Angels, who also played in a stadium called Wrigley Field.
Al Wolf wrote in the Los Angeles Times that Baker was “perhaps the flossiest rookie to reach the Wrigley scene in many a moon.’’ He added that the 25-year-old “makes impossible plays possible’’ and said Angels manager Bill Kelly viewed Baker as a “can’t miss’’ major league prospect.
The Cubs didn’t exactly have All-Star caliber middle infielders at the major league level — shortstop Roy Smalley led the league in errors three years in a row — but Baker was back in Los Angeles again in 1951. And 1952. And 1953.
He batted .260 or better in each of those seasons and scored 89 or more runs in each year. In 1953, he also drove in 99 runs and was the best defensive shortstop in the league.
But while the Dodgers, Giants, Indians were quick to embrace the idea of African American players, the Cubs were one of many teams that hesitated.
There still were only 20 black players in the majors in 1953. The Boston Red Sox waited until 1959 to finally integrate their roster.
The Cubs finally relented in the final weeks of the ‘53 season. They had signed another Monarchs shortstop, the 22-year-old Banks, and they brought the 28-year-old Baker up at the same time to serve as a roommate and mentor.
Baker was moved to second base, a position he’d never played before, and he and Banks formed the best double-play combination in the National League for the next three years. In 1955, Baker played every inning of every game and made the NL All-Star team.
But Baker’s most important contribution was tutoring Banks and helping him adapt to the rocky existence of having the wrong colored skin.
After Baker died in 1999, Banks told me that the carefree, ultra-upbeat demeanor for which the Hall of Famer became famous wasn’t something he had when he arrived in the majors. He got it from Baker.
“He had so much character,’’ Banks said. “He was so positive about everything. Gene kind of instilled that into me. He didn’t tell me to be that way, but I learned it just from being around him and watching him.’’
Baker began to slow down and was traded to Pittsburgh just 12 games into the 1957 season. He tore ligaments in his knee early in 1958, missed the entire 1959 season and saw action in only 33 games for the Pirates’ world championship team in 1960.
He was released very early in 1961 but the Pirates found another outlet for his talent. They made him the player-manager of their Batavia team in the Class D New York-Pennsylvania League, making him the first black manager in organized baseball.
He later became the second African American coach in the majors, following Buck O’Neill, and in September 1963 he became the first black man to manage a big league club, if only for a few innings. Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh was ejected in the seventh inning of a game and Baker called the shots for the last two innings.
It would be another dozen years before Frank Robinson became the first full-time African American manager in the majors.
Baker eventually moved back to the Quad-Cities, worked for John Deere for a few years, and then became a scout for the Pirates.
Plenty of reporters tried to get him to talk about what he went through in those early years, but all we got were vague comments.
“There was always somebody who would come down to the railing before the game and yell something at you,’’ he finally said one day. “You’d just get a lot of comments, mostly from the fans.’’
That was as negative as Baker got. He wouldn’t specify what fans or rival players said to him.
He admitted to being angered by being cut from his high school team and conceded it was inconvenient that he and Banks sometimes couldn’t stay in the same hotel as their white teammates, but you couldn’t get him to comment on the fact that the team that held his rights exiled him to the minors for four years after he was ready for the majors.
He wouldn’t get into that. He had too much class. Next question.
“Gene had a great smile and a subtle sense of humor,’’ Banks said. “He was the most interesting person. I would have loved to have spent more time with him. This was a man who had everything going for him. He was in control of everything around him.’’
