Doxsie: Baker never wanted to talk about the abuse

After Baker died in 1999, Banks told me that the carefree, ultra-upbeat demeanor for which the Hall of Famer became famous wasn’t something he had when he arrived in the majors. He got it from Baker.

“He had so much character,’’ Banks said. “He was so positive about everything. Gene kind of instilled that into me. He didn’t tell me to be that way, but I learned it just from being around him and watching him.’’

Baker began to slow down and was traded to Pittsburgh just 12 games into the 1957 season. He tore ligaments in his knee early in 1958, missed the entire 1959 season and saw action in only 33 games for the Pirates’ world championship team in 1960.

He was released very early in 1961 but the Pirates found another outlet for his talent. They made him the player-manager of their Batavia team in the Class D New York-Pennsylvania League, making him the first black manager in organized baseball.

He later became the second African American coach in the majors, following Buck O’Neill, and in September 1963 he became the first black man to manage a big league club, if only for a few innings. Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh was ejected in the seventh inning of a game and Baker called the shots for the last two innings.