Doxsie's Eye Openers: Watch lists are waste of time ... especially this year

'Tis the season for one of the most pointless traditions in college football.

Preseason watch lists.

It seems even more pointless this season since it’s looking more and more likely that there won’t even be a season.

But even in a year when there are going to be actual games played, this is really sort of dumb.

Whatever organization sanctions each award comes out with a list of everyone who might possibly have even the slightest prayer of being considered, and often a few who don’t.

The watch list for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which came out Thursday, includes 114 players. That’s almost one for every FBS school.

The list for the Bronko Nagurski Award includes 98 names and the Chuck Bednarik and Maxwell Trophy lists each had 90. Twenty schools had more than one player on the Bednarik list, including 18 guys from the ACC.

There are 85 on the Outland Trophy list and again, 20 schools (including Iowa) had multiple selections. One of those guys has yet to play a single down for the Hawkeyes and the way things are going, he probably never will.