Doxsie's Eye Openers: Watch lists are waste of time ... especially this year

'Tis the season for one of the most pointless traditions in college football.
Preseason watch lists.
It seems even more pointless this season since it’s looking more and more likely that there won’t even be a season.
But even in a year when there are going to be actual games played, this is really sort of dumb.
Whatever organization sanctions each award comes out with a list of everyone who might possibly have even the slightest prayer of being considered, and often a few who don’t.
The watch list for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which came out Thursday, includes 114 players. That’s almost one for every FBS school.
The list for the Bronko Nagurski Award includes 98 names and the Chuck Bednarik and Maxwell Trophy lists each had 90. Twenty schools had more than one player on the Bednarik list, including 18 guys from the ACC.
There are 85 on the Outland Trophy list and again, 20 schools (including Iowa) had multiple selections. One of those guys has yet to play a single down for the Hawkeyes and the way things are going, he probably never will.
There are 76 names on the Doak Walker list (two Hawkeyes again), 55 on the Fred Biletnikoff, 51 on the Dick Butkus, 50 on the Paul Hornung, 40 on the Jim Thorpe, 30 on the Davey O’Brien, 30 on the Lou Groza, 19 on the Ray Guy (nobody really cares that much about punters) and 36 on the John Mackey list despite the fact that half the teams in the country don’t even acknowledge the existence of tight ends.
Why are these lists necessary? Is it some great honor to be designated as one of the top 76 running backs in the country? Um, no, not really.
There is no real use for these lists but every award except the biggest one of all — the Heisman Trophy — has a watch list.
Reporter Nick Petaros of our sister paper, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, put a poll on Twitter last week asking if anyone actually cares about all these college football watch lists and only 13.9% of the respondents said they actually care. It’s telling that only 79 people bothered to even respond to the poll. No one even cares to say they don’t care.
***
Speaking of pointless, why are major league baseball teams bringing in celebrity types to throw out the first pitch prior to games in which there are no fans in attendance?
It makes as much sense as filling some seats with cardboard cutouts to make it look like there are fans there and piping in fake crowd noise.
At least the Washington Nationals brought in someone very fitting to throw out the first ball for their opener: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
He threw one of the most feeble first pitches ever, which also was sort of fitting.
***
Not all of us are huge fans of golf but it clearly is a game that folks can play well even in their advancing years, even in the midst of a pandemic.
Doug Ryan, age 74, shot his age one day last week at TPC Deere Run. And two days later his good friend, Larry Rosmilso, 73, did the same at Palmer Hills.
Some of us never have shot our age for 9 holes, which might explain why we aren’t addicted to the sport.
***
After the Big Ten announced it would play conference games only in football this fall, SportsBettingDime.com came out with some fresh odds for the season, including an over-and-under on how many games each Big Ten team will win.
With Iowa no longer benefiting from three fairly winnable non-conference home games, the Hawkeyes’ over-under for victories is 4.5.
I’m wondering: If I take the under and the whole season gets canceled, do I win?
***
This week’s man-bites-dog story: Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick is suing NBC Sports on the grounds of anti-straight discrimination, according to variety.com. He’s claiming he was fired as a commentator because he wasn’t gay.
Sure, it couldn’t have been because he made a lewd sexual comment about a female co-worker on a podcast.
***
You’ve seen those videos of high school athletes announcing their college choices, right? The kid sits in a crowded gym, surrounded by friends and family, and reaches down and puts on the hat of the college he plans to attend.
Houston area basketball star RJ Keene put a different spin on that last week. He stood in his kitchen at home with just Mom and Dad there, reached down and put on a Boise State mask.
It’s a different world right now.
