EYE OPENERS: Big Ten coaching ranks finally become more diverse

This is one of those statistics that makes you shake your head and say "Huh? Can that be right?"

Unfortunately, it’s right. Since 2006, the Big Ten never has had more than one Black men’s basketball coach in any season. There was a three-year period from 2016 through 2019 when there was not a single Black head coach in the league.

While most conferences around the country were making at least slow gains in the diversity of their basketball coaching positions, the Big Ten has lagged behind.

There are any number of reasons that it has been that way. Part of the reason may be that there generally are not as many coaching changes in the Big Ten. Michigan State has had two coaches in the past 45 years. Purdue has had only two in 41 years. There’s just not a ton of turnover.

Still, the lack of diversity was sort of embarrassing.

The good news is that things have turned around in a very big way in the past month or so.

Three new head coaching openings were created in the Big Ten since the end of the season and all three have been filled by Black coaches.