Eye Openers: Cubs will alienate millions if they don’t re-sign Rizzo

There have been hundreds of stories of Rizzo giving money or just heartfelt encouragement to people fighting cancer, a disease he beat when he was 18. I have a friend with terminal cancer who recently got an autographed photo and a letter from Rizzo. It’s not something he asked for. It just showed up in the mail one day.

How can you not want to keep someone like this in your organization?

The Cubs’ initial offer to Rizzo was for $70 million for five years. It’s the sort of sum you give to a No. 3 starting pitcher or a run-of-the-mill left-fielder, not someone who has become the face of your franchise.

If they don’t find a way to keep Rizzo, I think I’ll … well, I might not go that far. Yet.

But I’m thinking about it.

***

After her team fell short of the Final Four with a close loss to UConn, Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey made a pretty astounding statement, even by her standards. She said the NCAA needed to stop testing athletes in the tournament for COVID-19 at that point for fear that a positive test might keep one of them from playing in the Final Four.