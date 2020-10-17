EYE OPENERS: LaRussa would be third oldest MLB manager ever

Others who have managed into their 70s were Casey Stengel, who turned 75 during his final year with the Mets in 1965; Felipe Alou, who was 71 when he managed the Giants in 2006; and Dusty Baker, who came out of retirement to manage the Astros this season at the age of 71.

There have been other instances of men leading sports teams at an advanced age. Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden coached college football into their 80s. George Halas and Marv Levy served as NFL head coaches until the age of 72 and current NFL coaches Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians all are pushing 70.

If you’re looking for a progressive thinker to put an already promising team over the top, I’m not sure if this is would be a great move.

However, if there is any question whether a man that age can handle the rigors of a very demanding job, consider this: La Russa is two years younger than Joe Biden and only two years older than Donald Trump.

Both of them seem to think they can handle a very stressful position.

***

Remember how people used to complain that Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz was grossly overpaid?