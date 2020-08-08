Eye Openers: MLB pitchers being coddled more than ever

Iron Man Joe McGinnity would be appalled by the things that are going on right now.

McGinnity, who was born in rural Henry County, Ill., not too far from the present-day town of Atkinson, thought pitchers were being coddled in major league baseball 100 years ago.

It was so much different from when McGinnity pitched in the majors from 1899-1908. Most teams only had five or six pitchers back then and they generally were expected to pitch the whole game. In 1905, in the 8-team National League, there were exactly 1,000 complete games.

"Take a look at the bench of any major league club now and you will see it all cluttered up with pitchers," McGinnity told the United Press in a 1926 interview.

Teams had begun using four-man pitching rotations and the starters never were asked to pitch on the days between starts. Most teams had 8 to 10 hurlers on the roster.

"This policy has had a psychological effect upon the pitchers," Old Joe added. "They have been influenced into the belief that they should not have to work without a long rest and that they can’t be effective without that rest."