Eye Openers: MLB pitchers being coddled more than ever

Iron Man Joe McGinnity would be appalled by the things that are going on right now.
McGinnity, who was born in rural Henry County, Ill., not too far from the present-day town of Atkinson, thought pitchers were being coddled in major league baseball 100 years ago.
It was so much different from when McGinnity pitched in the majors from 1899-1908. Most teams only had five or six pitchers back then and they generally were expected to pitch the whole game. In 1905, in the 8-team National League, there were exactly 1,000 complete games.
"Take a look at the bench of any major league club now and you will see it all cluttered up with pitchers," McGinnity told the United Press in a 1926 interview.
Teams had begun using four-man pitching rotations and the starters never were asked to pitch on the days between starts. Most teams had 8 to 10 hurlers on the roster.
"This policy has had a psychological effect upon the pitchers," Old Joe added. "They have been influenced into the belief that they should not have to work without a long rest and that they can’t be effective without that rest."
To a degree, I agree with him. Pitchers these days are babied more than ever before. You can’t help but think they could pitch more frequently for longer periods, but they’ve been conditioned to think otherwise.
Things really have gone to an extreme in this coronavirus-impacted season.
With expanded rosters, most teams are carrying 16 pitchers on the roster with a whole stable of other hurlers available to be called up at any time.
Through nine games, the Kansas City Royals had trotted out 20 different pitchers. In the first two weeks, the 30 MLB teams had used 517 pitchers.
It’s almost unheard of for a reliever to work on consecutive days, even if he has only thrown a few pitches. Rules have been put in place to shorten extra-inning games.
And in the ultimate bit of babying, doubleheader games recently were shortened to seven innings just to make sure the pitchers don’t get too tired out.
McGinnity’s tough-it-out mindset long ago would have been blown by all this pampering.
This is a guy who worked 3441.1 innings in his 10-year major league career and another 3498.2 innings in the minors both before and after his days in the majors.
At the age of 52 in 1923, 15 years after leaving the majors, he pitched 206 innings for Dubuque in the Mississippi Valley League.
Exactly 117 years ago Saturday, McGinnity pitched and won both games of a doubleheader for the New York Giants. He did the same thing a week earlier, on Aug. 1, and repeated the feat again a few weeks later, on Aug. 31.
And those were nine-inning games.
***
In case you couldn’t tell, I hate the idea of having 7-inning games for doubleheaders and I really hate the gimmicky rule in which a runner is placed on second base at the start of every extra inning.
But there is one new rule I sort of like and I think Joe McGinnity would approve, too.
Relief pitchers are now required to face at least three batters when they come into the game. That one seems to be working out OK.
***
Count Davenport’s Karl Hickerson among those who loves the fact that Luka Garza is coming back for his senior season with the Iowa basketball team.
"My personal best case scenario for the Hawkeye basketball team now is that they win a national championship (Final Four would work almost as well) and people are reminded that loyalty, love of team members, and delayed gratification create real value — longstanding, lifelong value," Hickerson wrote in a recent email.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
***
Spotted this item on Twitter the other day: "Η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ ανακοινώνει την απόκτηση του Άαρον Γουάιτ για τη σεζόν 2020/2021.''
It’s that’s all Greek to you, it’s because it’s, well … Greek.
It means former Iowa basketball star Aaron White, after playing in Germany, Russia, Lithuania and Italy over the past five years, has signed to play in Greece for Panathinaikos BC.
***
David Ross deserves high marks in his first 13 games as the Cubs’ manager. And not only because the team is 10-3 and has managed to steer clear of any problems with the coronavirus.
He also has managed to keep his team loose and relaxed through what could be tense times.
When the Cubs trailed Kansas City 13-0 in the ninth inning Thursday, he put pitcher Alec Mills (career batting average .111) up to pinch hit for Jason Heyward. It prompted a few smiles and lightened the mood in the dugout.
I’m not sure even Joe Maddon would have done that.
