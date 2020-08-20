Eye Openers: Q-C native Pendleton won silver a century ago

Or how about Cedar Falls, Iowa?

Assuming these games will be held without fans or a very limited number of fans, you don’t need to play them in buildings with seating capacities of 60,000 or 70,000. The 16,324-seat UNI-Dome would work just great.

It might even be better in some ways.

If they’re planning to start playing the weekend of Jan. 2-3, the Indianapolis and Detroit domes are booked. That’s the final weekend of the NFL season and the Lions and Colts have home games. That could again be an issue the next three weekends at those sites and in Minneapolis because of playoff games.

(I know it’s absurd to think the Lions might actually make the playoffs but in this crazy year, anything could happen.)

In Cedar Falls — and also St. Louis and Syracuse — the Big Ten wouldn’t be fighting the NFL for stadium availability.

***

It seems it’s getting harder and harder to find good officials and we lost another really good one last weekend.

Davenport resident Joe Borbeck, who officiated various sports at both the high school and college levels, passed away at the age of 89 with the funeral services scheduled for Monday.