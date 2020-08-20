Eye Openers: Q-C native Pendleton won silver a century ago

Here is a trivia question that probably very few people can answer.
Who is the only native born Quad-Citian ever to win a medal in the summer Olympics?
The answer: Nat Pendleton.
If you didn’t know that, it could be because it happened 100 years ago.
Or it might be because Pendleton wasn’t a Quad-Citian for very long.
In any case, he did win a silver medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium.
Pendleton was born in Davenport in 1895. His father, Nathaniel, an attorney, moved the family here about a year before that and Nat was less than a year old when the family moved again, to Cincinnati.
Nat attended high school in New York and developed into an outstanding wrestler at Columbia University, winning the AAU national championship at 175 pounds in 1916. He won another AAU title as a heavyweight in 1920 and very nearly added an Olympic gold medal.
After defeating wrestlers from Finland and Sweden in Antwerp, Pendleton dominated the gold medal match against Robert Roth of Switzerland and initially was declared the winner by the referee. But officials then overturned the decision, leaving Pendleton with the silver medal.
U.S. teammate Fred Meyer, who won the bronze medal at heavyweight, said in an interview 60 years later that it was “the worst decision ever.
“Pendleton was the winner of the contest, no ifs or buts,’’ he said.
Pendleton’s greatest claims to fame came in the years that followed. After competing as a pro wrestler for a few years, he went into acting and appeared in more than 100 films, including The Great Ziegfeld, Northwest Passage, The Thin Man and seven movies in the Dr. Kildare series.
He frequently played oversized, dim-witted characters even though Pendleton was highly intelligent. Iowan Mike Chapman noted in his 2015 book, “Pendleton,’’ that Nat spoke four languages and majored in economics at Columbia.
***
In case you were wondering, the Quad-Cities also has produced one Winter Olympic medalist.
Dan Steele, born in Moline and raised in Sherrard, won a bronze in the four-man bobsled in 2002.
***
It sounds as though the Big Ten may play a shortened football schedule in the months of January and February in domed stadiums. Indianapolis, Detroit and Minneapolis have been mentioned as possible sites with St. Louis and Syracuse also possibly being considered.
Or how about Cedar Falls, Iowa?
Assuming these games will be held without fans or a very limited number of fans, you don’t need to play them in buildings with seating capacities of 60,000 or 70,000. The 16,324-seat UNI-Dome would work just great.
It might even be better in some ways.
If they’re planning to start playing the weekend of Jan. 2-3, the Indianapolis and Detroit domes are booked. That’s the final weekend of the NFL season and the Lions and Colts have home games. That could again be an issue the next three weekends at those sites and in Minneapolis because of playoff games.
(I know it’s absurd to think the Lions might actually make the playoffs but in this crazy year, anything could happen.)
In Cedar Falls — and also St. Louis and Syracuse — the Big Ten wouldn’t be fighting the NFL for stadium availability.
***
It seems it’s getting harder and harder to find good officials and we lost another really good one last weekend.
Davenport resident Joe Borbeck, who officiated various sports at both the high school and college levels, passed away at the age of 89 with the funeral services scheduled for Monday.
Borbeck officiated for 64 years and for 41 of those years, he had the rare treat of doing games with his son, Jay.
***
We heard a lot this week about the unwritten rules of baseball.
All of this came up after San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on Monday night against the Texas Rangers. It came on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres already leading 10-3 in the eighth inning.
The unwritten rules apparently require a player to take a pitch in that situation rather than try to add to the lead in a lopsided game. Rangers manager Chris Woodward expressed his dismay with what Tatis did and others said the kid “disrespected’’ the game.
Our thoughts: It’s crap. The only rules that really matter are the ones that are written.
It was good to see several major league players respond on social media in defense of Tatis.
