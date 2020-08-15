Eye Openers: Wilt's brief visit left an impression

It’s sort of amazing how many truly legendary superstars of sports have passed through the Quad-Cities at one time or another.
We told you earlier in the summer how Babe Ruth held a baseball school in Davenport in 1940.
Arnold Palmer played golf exhibitions here in 1961 (to christen the new Emeis Golf Course) and 1962. Michael Jordan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Satchel Paige, Rogers Hornsby and Cool Papa Bell all played here. Willie Mays, Julius Erving, Terry Bradshaw and Johnny Bench spoke at the Quad-City Times annual Salute to Sports. Walter Payton, Pete Rose, Joe Louis and Jack Dempsey visited here.
Here is one we didn’t know about until recently: Wilt Chamberlain.
Wilt the Stilt played at Wharton Field House with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1958 and his visit was a transcendent occasion in the career of a young basketball player named Jim Seeley.
Seeley now 77, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is in a rehab facility in Independence, Mo. It is very difficult for him to write, but he took on the task recently of scratching out his memoirs longhand and the highlight of his years he felt was a brief encounter with Chamberlain.
As a freshman at John Deere Junior High in 1958, Seeley was invited to work out with the Moline High School basketball team at Wharton, and while he was there, the Globetrotters also happened to be there preparing for their game against a team called the Hawaii Islanders.
As Seeley, was sitting in a locker room alone after showering, the tallest person he’d ever seen in his life strolled through the door.
Seeley asked the man if he was Wilt Chamberlain and he said yes.
In the course of their conversation, the 15-year-old Seeley asked Wilt if he had any tips for him.
"You need to shoot 200 shots a day from all angles," Chamberlain said. "Your second tip is the most vital. Find out where the black players play and join in with them."
However politically incorrect Wilt’s advice may have been, Seeley never forgot their brief encounter.
He went on to earn all-state honors for Moline in 1961, briefly attended Illinois, then went on the become a star at Georgia Southern, scoring 1,043 career points and helping the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the NAIA tournament in 1966.
***
We know you were wondering: Why was Wilt Chamberlain, arguably the most dominant big man in NBA history, playing for the Harlem Globetrotters?
He left the University of Kansas after only three years and unlike today, he was not eligible to go straight into the NBA.
The Globetrotters paid him $50,000 — twice as much as any NBA player was earning at the time — to play for them for a year.
He entered the NBA the following year, signed with the Philadelphia Warriors for $30,000, and only averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds per game as a rookie.
***
I love to hear this kind of stuff.
In the wake of Monday’s horrific derecho storms that swept through the Quad-Cities, several Iowa high school athletic teams used their spare time during their first week of practices to help people clean up after the unique storm.
The first team we heard about doing it was the Davenport North football team, but we know others did the same.
The Davenport West golf team helped clean up Emeis Golf Course.
At one point, North Scott football coach Kevin Tippet was more or less advertising on Twitter looking for people who needed assistance.
***
When did David Bote turn into Brooks Robinson? Seemingly every time he gets into the Chicago Cubs’ lineup at third base he does something spectacular in the field.
For that matter, just about everything seems to be going right for the Cubs right now.
***
Former University of Iowa football player George Kittle signed a 5-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers last week, becoming the highest paid tight end in NFL history. His deal included $30 million guaranteed at signing including an $18 million bonus.
If those numbers seem excessive, consider that Kittle is still only the 57th highest paid player in the NFL.
And he recently was voted the seventh best player in the league regardless of position, trailing only Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffery.
***
This is much more outrageous than the Kittle contract: NFL players somehow think there are two quarterbacks in the league (Jackson and Wilson) who are better than Mahomes.
