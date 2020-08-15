Eye Openers: Wilt's brief visit left an impression

As Seeley, was sitting in a locker room alone after showering, the tallest person he’d ever seen in his life strolled through the door.

Seeley asked the man if he was Wilt Chamberlain and he said yes.

In the course of their conversation, the 15-year-old Seeley asked Wilt if he had any tips for him.

"You need to shoot 200 shots a day from all angles," Chamberlain said. "Your second tip is the most vital. Find out where the black players play and join in with them."

However politically incorrect Wilt’s advice may have been, Seeley never forgot their brief encounter.

He went on to earn all-state honors for Moline in 1961, briefly attended Illinois, then went on the become a star at Georgia Southern, scoring 1,043 career points and helping the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the NAIA tournament in 1966.

***

We know you were wondering: Why was Wilt Chamberlain, arguably the most dominant big man in NBA history, playing for the Harlem Globetrotters?

He left the University of Kansas after only three years and unlike today, he was not eligible to go straight into the NBA.