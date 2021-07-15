Field of Dreams ticket lottery begins Friday

Looking to get your hands on tickets to Major League Baseball’s game at the "Field of Dreams" movie site next month?

The combination of having an Iowa zip code and some luck could create that opportunity.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that a limited number of tickets for the first-ever regular-season major-league game to be played in the state of Iowa will be made available through a ticket lottery.

Winners will have the chance to purchase tickets for the Aug. 12 match-up between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, a game that will be played at an 8,000-seat facility adjacent to the iconic "Field of Dreams" movie site near Dyersville, Iowa.

In order to give fans a chance to be part of the unique event, Major League Baseball established a lottery system to determine who gets a chance to purchase one of the game’s most highly sought-after tickets of the season.

Registration for the lottery begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and will run for one week, until Friday, July 23, at noon.

Eligibility is limited to individuals with an Iowa zip code, and only one entry will be allowed per person. Entries are limited to fans age 18 and older.