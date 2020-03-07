In a way, Cubs could benefit from Yelich deal

The Milwaukee Brewers signed star outfielder Christian Yelich to a lengthy contract extension Friday and in the process may have done a favor for the rival Chicago Cubs.
Not because it keeps a great player with a division rival for another decade or so but because it lowers the price tag for other players in comparable contractual situations in seasons to come.
Players like Kris Bryant.
After Mike Trout, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado signed monster contracts that will pay them $30 million or more per season, Yelich is going to get $215 million for the next nine years. That comes out to $24 million per year.
This is a player who was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2018 and the runner-up for the award in an injury-shortened 2019 season.
Based on that, he could have been another $30 million guy had he opted to go into free agency three years from now. He’s certainly a better player than Bryant. It’s hard for anyone to argue otherwise.
While the Cubs likely were not going to give Bryant — or Javy Baez or some of their other core stars — the sort of cash that Trout, Machado and Arenado got, they might be willing to offer Yelich-ish money in order to keep from losing those players in free agency.
***
Pretty cool move by the Wisconsin basketball program Wednesday.
Rashard Griffith left the Badgers early to enter the NBA draft in 1995, spent 17 years playing pro ball overseas, then came back to Madison to complete his degree in community, nonprofit leadership. He will graduate in May.
So Wisconsin gave him his senior night. Twenty-five years later.
It probably helps that Griffith is very close to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, who lost his wife and a daughter and was seriously injured himself in a car accident last May. Griffith returned to school at Moore’s urging and is actually taking care of Moore’s 13-year-old son, Jerrell, right now.
But it still was a neat thing to do.
Those of us who are still under the delusion that college basketball is about education and not just player development for the NBA appreciated the sentiment behind the gesture.
***
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands was asked early last week if his team was healthy for this weekend’s Big Ten wrestling tournament.
"If they’re not, they are anyway," Brands said.
You just don’t get quotes like that from Fran McCaffery, Kirk Ferentz and Lisa Bluder. Brands is one of a kind.
***
You may recall that Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon autographed his shoes and left them on the court at Hilton Coliseum after playing his final game for the Hawkeyes earlier this season. Bohannon, who subsequently underwent a second hip surgery, then decided to raffle off the shoes with the proceeds going to Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The winner of the raffle was announced last week and 8-year-old Sid Hesse of Tipton is now the proud owner of some sneakers that likely won’t fit him for at least another five years.
Hesse raised $110 from a garage sale and used the money to buy 11 $10 tickets.
The raffle, by the way, raised $26,469.
***
We went to watch Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer play for Raptors 905 against the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last week and we immediately noticed something: Two of the three officials working the game were female.
Apparently, that isn’t all that unusual. Of the 81 officials listed on the G League’s website, more than a third of them (29) are women.
Clearly, basketball is way, way, way, way ahead of all other professional sports in its acceptance of officials of the opposite gender.
***
Based on one game, the G league bears little resemblance to the old Continental Basketball Association, which for 17 years included the Quad-City Thunder.
Those CBA games were really intense and ferociously combative.
The G League features more physical talent but it felt more like a noon pickup game at the local YMCA in terms of intensity.