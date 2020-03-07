In a way, Cubs could benefit from Yelich deal

Don Doxsie Follow Don Doxsie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Milwaukee Brewers signed star outfielder Christian Yelich to a lengthy contract extension Friday and in the process may have done a favor for the rival Chicago Cubs.

Not because it keeps a great player with a division rival for another decade or so but because it lowers the price tag for other players in comparable contractual situations in seasons to come.

Players like Kris Bryant.

After Mike Trout, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado signed monster contracts that will pay them $30 million or more per season, Yelich is going to get $215 million for the next nine years. That comes out to $24 million per year.

This is a player who was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2018 and the runner-up for the award in an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Based on that, he could have been another $30 million guy had he opted to go into free agency three years from now. He’s certainly a better player than Bryant. It’s hard for anyone to argue otherwise.

While the Cubs likely were not going to give Bryant — or Javy Baez or some of their other core stars — the sort of cash that Trout, Machado and Arenado got, they might be willing to offer Yelich-ish money in order to keep from losing those players in free agency.