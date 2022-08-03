'It’s just something special': Reds, Cubs excited for Field of Dreams game

Like many baseball players, Kyle Farmer loves "Field of Dreams."

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop said that he watched the movie on Monday night, and when he was in school, he did a report on the Chicago Black Sox and Shoeless Joe Jackson. In a week's time, he and the Reds will add to that legacy when they face the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11 in the MLB at Field of Dreams game at the field adjacent to the old movie site in Dyersville.

"Everybody’s excited," Farmer said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. "I think, wearing the 1919 uniforms and walking out of the corn and after everybody watching it from last year, I think everybody is pretty excited."

It's the second year Major League Baseball has put on a game in the cornfields surrounding the baseball field built for the 1989 movie. Last year featured the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, with the White Sox winning 9-8 on a walk-off home run from shortstop Tim Anderson. The game was named best new event by the Sports Business Journal and averaged 5.87 million viewers on FOX, marking the largest regular season baseball audience since 2005.

"Any time you get a chance to … showcase the different things that we do in our sport, this stands up there as a shining light," said former player and current analyst for MLB Network Harold Reynolds, who will be calling Tuesday's minor league game from there between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels. "Last year did not hurt at all, that helped a great deal. It was an amazing game, the setting was incredible. I think it took everybody by surprise at how well it was put on and presented, and then the players performed."

Now, the Reds and the Cubs get their chance to walk out from the corn and brush away memories from their own faces.

Both teams are 15-plus games back in the NL Central standings, so playoff berths aren't necessarily up for grabs, but it's still an important game as both teams entered Wednesday's games separated by just a half-game.

But the players recognize the uniqueness of the opportunity and should enjoy every part of the trip.

"I think we’re going to try and soak it all in when we get to that field," Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel said. "We’ll walk through the corn, sit on the iconic bench out front, stuff like that. ... It’s just another baseball game but with the circumstances, it’s going to be a fun one and soak it all in and have some fun."

After watching last year's game, both players were struck by how well the field looked, but also with the atmosphere of playing in a field surrounded by stalks of corn.

"Just watching homers go out into the corn, it’s just something special," Schwindel said. "You don’t really see that too often and it’s going to be a great opportunity to play in that game and it’s going to be a lot of fun."

Vintage uniforms will be worn during the game, the Reds wearing 1919 throwbacks to honor the team that won the World Series over the Chicago squad that earned the moniker of Black Sox after eight players were accused of throwing the series. That included Jackson, who served as the main inspiration for the book "Shoeless Joe," which in turn led to the movie.

"That brings a different aspect to our mentality of playing the game," Farmer said. "You put on an old uniform and there’s just a different feel to playing baseball. I think we’re wearing our pants up, I don’t normally wear my pants up but we’re doing that so that will have a different feel."

It's hard to imagine the 2021 inaugural game going any better. It featured actor Kevin Costner walking out of the corn and plenty of other theatrics, including the walk-off home run from Anderson.

It will be hard to top.

"I don’t know if we can," Schwindel said. "You’ve got MLB’s best sluggers in (Giancarlo) Stanton and (Aaron) Judge going deep and then Tim Anderson hitting one out to win it. It’s going to be tough to beat but we’re going to show up like it’s any other day, play hard and hope we put on a show for the fans. But that’s going to be tough to beat."

Farmer was a little more optimistic, though he may have been exhibiting a little gamesmanship with Schwindel.

"Frank can go deep at any point in the game," he said, "you never know what’s going to happen with him."