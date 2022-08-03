'It’s just something special': Reds, Cubs excited for Field of Dreams game

Like many baseball players, Kyle Farmer loves "Field of Dreams."
The Cincinnati Reds shortstop said that he watched the movie on Monday night, and when he was in school, he did a report on the Chicago Black Sox and Shoeless Joe Jackson. In a week's time, he and the Reds will add to that legacy when they face the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11 in the MLB at Field of Dreams game at the field adjacent to the old movie site in Dyersville.
"Everybody’s excited," Farmer said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. "I think, wearing the 1919 uniforms and walking out of the corn and after everybody watching it from last year, I think everybody is pretty excited."
It's the second year Major League Baseball has put on a game in the cornfields surrounding the baseball field built for the 1989 movie. Last year featured the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, with the White Sox winning 9-8 on a walk-off home run from shortstop Tim Anderson. The game was named best new event by the Sports Business Journal and averaged 5.87 million viewers on FOX, marking the largest regular season baseball audience since 2005.
"Any time you get a chance to … showcase the different things that we do in our sport, this stands up there as a shining light," said former player and current analyst for MLB Network Harold Reynolds, who will be calling Tuesday's minor league game from there between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels. "Last year did not hurt at all, that helped a great deal. It was an amazing game, the setting was incredible. I think it took everybody by surprise at how well it was put on and presented, and then the players performed."
Now, the Reds and the Cubs get their chance to walk out from the corn and brush away memories from their own faces.
Both teams are 15-plus games back in the NL Central standings, so playoff berths aren't necessarily up for grabs, but it's still an important game as both teams entered Wednesday's games separated by just a half-game.
But the players recognize the uniqueness of the opportunity and should enjoy every part of the trip.
"I think we’re going to try and soak it all in when we get to that field," Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel said. "We’ll walk through the corn, sit on the iconic bench out front, stuff like that. ... It’s just another baseball game but with the circumstances, it’s going to be a fun one and soak it all in and have some fun."
After watching last year's game, both players were struck by how well the field looked, but also with the atmosphere of playing in a field surrounded by stalks of corn.
"Just watching homers go out into the corn, it’s just something special," Schwindel said. "You don’t really see that too often and it’s going to be a great opportunity to play in that game and it’s going to be a lot of fun."
Vintage uniforms will be worn during the game, the Reds wearing 1919 throwbacks to honor the team that won the World Series over the Chicago squad that earned the moniker of Black Sox after eight players were accused of throwing the series. That included Jackson, who served as the main inspiration for the book "Shoeless Joe," which in turn led to the movie.
"That brings a different aspect to our mentality of playing the game," Farmer said. "You put on an old uniform and there’s just a different feel to playing baseball. I think we’re wearing our pants up, I don’t normally wear my pants up but we’re doing that so that will have a different feel."
It's hard to imagine the 2021 inaugural game going any better. It featured actor Kevin Costner walking out of the corn and plenty of other theatrics, including the walk-off home run from Anderson.
"I don’t know if we can," Schwindel said. "You’ve got MLB’s best sluggers in (Giancarlo) Stanton and (Aaron) Judge going deep and then Tim Anderson hitting one out to win it. It’s going to be tough to beat but we’re going to show up like it’s any other day, play hard and hope we put on a show for the fans. But that’s going to be tough to beat."
Farmer was a little more optimistic, though he may have been exhibiting a little gamesmanship with Schwindel.
"Frank can go deep at any point in the game," he said, "you never know what’s going to happen with him."
Photos: Scenes from the Field of Dreams
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (38) pretends to pitch with an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A tractor with a message for White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) is seen near the Field of Dreams baseball field.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) catches an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the The Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The shoes set the scene before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) walks through the corner before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn on their way to the field.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A sign that reads “If you build it he will come” is in seen in the corn maze before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Aaron Judge talks to the media before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
George and Karen Beck of Chicago take a selfie in the cornfield before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg for ball from White Sox players before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) has ears of corn in his back pockets during batting practice before The Field of Dreams game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for balls before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts during batting practice before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players stand in the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Cows graze as fans fill the stadium before the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game in 2021. Quad Cities River Bandits fans will have a chance to experience the same type of setting in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9 when Quad Cities hosts Cedar Rapids at the iconic movie site.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Actor Kevin Costner acknowledges the crowd before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Actor Kevin Costner walks through the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Photos: White Sox beat the Yankees after a walk-off home run during The Field of Dreams game
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (38) pretends to pitch with an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A tractor with a message for White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) is seen near the Field of Dreams baseball field.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) catches an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the The Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The shoes set the scene before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) walks through the corner before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn on their way to the field.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A sign that reads “If you build it he will come” is in seen in the corn maze before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Aaron Judge talks to the media before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
George and Karen Beck of Chicago take a selfie in the cornfield before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg for ball from White Sox players before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) has ears of corn in his back pockets during batting practice before The Field of Dreams game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans beg Yankees players for balls before the game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts during batting practice before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees players stand in the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Cows graze as fans fill the stadium before the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game in 2021. Quad Cities River Bandits fans will have a chance to experience the same type of setting in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9 when Quad Cities hosts Cedar Rapids at the iconic movie site.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Members of the White Sox and the Yankees walk out of the cornfield before the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Aug. 12 in Dyersville. The Cubs will play the Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Fans scream as they cheer on the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) looks out to see people standing in the cornfield during the MLB Field of Dreams Game last August in Dyersville, Iowa. It was announced Thursday that the Quad Cities River Bandits will host the first-ever minor-league game played at the facility, playing Cedar Rapids on Aug. 9.
QUAD CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) points to the sky after a home run against the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his home run against the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Actor Kevin Costner walks through the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Actor Kevin Costner acknowledges the crowd before the The Field of Dreams Game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches a White Sox home run ball disappear into the corn during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) rounds the bases after his game winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) rounds the bases after his game winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
White Sox players crowd the plate waiting for Tim Anderson (7) after his game-winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox and the Yankees emerge from corn at the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site last August near Dyersville, Iowa. The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play at the same venue on Aug. 9 in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
When they meet in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9, the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will experience the same setting that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees enjoyed last season in the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game at the iconic movie scene near Dyersville, Iowa.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site in 2021. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play in the second Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11.
FILE PHOTO
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Major League Baseball, and actor Kevin Costner speak to the media before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.