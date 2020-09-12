Mariners reliever has Geneseo roots

Donald Fletcher suggested the idea of making a day trip to Geneseo to his son, who was intrigued by the notion.

"It was a short drive, a chance for him to see where he was born," Donald Fletcher said. "We spent probably more than half a day there."

After arriving in Geneseo, they spent some time driving around the town where Aaron Fletcher was born.

"I didn’t really know what to expect, but it turned out to be a really great day," Aaron Fletcher said.

They stopped at the Henry-Hammond Hospital, where Aaron Fletcher had a cellphone photo taken of himself standing outside the facility.

Before leaving he also had the chance to meet and spend time with his maternal grandparents, who still live in Geneseo.

"I knew my parents had been in contact with them, but the chance to meet them, I wasn’t expecting that when we went on our trip to Chicago," Aaron Fletcher said.

"It was a pretty special day, a chance to meet blood family, a chance I hadn’t had before. We talked for a couple of hours. Getting to know each other a bit, seeing the house and just them getting to know me, me getting to know them and learn about my blood family."