Mariners reliever has Geneseo roots

Life has taken Seattle Mariners pitcher Aaron Fletcher all over the globe, but the road to the major leagues for the left-handed reliever began in Geneseo.
The 24-year old, who made his major-league debut on Aug. 22, was born at the Henry-Hammond Hospital in Geneseo on Feb. 25, 1996.
He went on to play high school and college baseball in Texas where his adoptive parents, Donald Fletcher and Clarinda Bell-Fletcher, watched him grow into a professional prospect at Langham Creek High School and the University of Houston.
In between, their employment in energy industries made Fletcher well-traveled as his parents moved from Chicago to Atlanta, back to Chicago, and then on to Houston, Angola, Azerbaijan and ultimately back to Houston.
"That definitely helped prepare me for all the moving around you do in baseball. I learned to pack all my stuff at a pretty early age," Fletcher said last week during a Mariners off day spent in Phoenix prior to opening a series Friday at Arizona.
Fletcher’s first move came just hours after he was born in Geneseo.
Working through a Chicago-based adoption organization which specializes in the placement of biracial babies, the Fletchers met their son for the first time shortly after he was born.
They were living in Oswego, Ill., at the time where Clarinda was working for Amoco and Donald was employed by Johnson Controls.
Aaron Fletcher’s biological parents had met at a Midwestern college and shortly after their child was born in Geneseo, the attorney who had assisted the Fletchers in the adoption process picked up the days-old infant and delivered him to the parents who would raise him as their only child.
"To watch him grow into the man he has become, we couldn’t be prouder," said Clarinda Bell-Fletcher, a Houston-based psychologist. "He’s worked so hard to get to where he is right now."
That work ultimately led Fletcher back to the place he was born.
That came in 2018, shortly after the Washington Nationals selected Fletcher in the 14th round of baseball’s draft.
On all of the questionnaires Fletcher had filled out prior to the draft, he listed Geneseo as his birthplace.
"I knew growing up from a pretty young age that I had been adopted, and I knew I was born in Geneseo, but ... that was about the extent of things," Fletcher said.
He spent his first year in the minor leagues primarily with the Nationals’ Auburn affiliate in the New York-Penn League, and following the season he took a vacation to Chicago with his parents.
They did all of the usual Chicago touristy things, sightseeing on Michigan Avenue, going to the top of the Willis Tower and digging into some deep-dish pizza.
Donald Fletcher suggested the idea of making a day trip to Geneseo to his son, who was intrigued by the notion.
"It was a short drive, a chance for him to see where he was born," Donald Fletcher said. "We spent probably more than half a day there."
After arriving in Geneseo, they spent some time driving around the town where Aaron Fletcher was born.
"I didn’t really know what to expect, but it turned out to be a really great day," Aaron Fletcher said.
They stopped at the Henry-Hammond Hospital, where Aaron Fletcher had a cellphone photo taken of himself standing outside the facility.
Before leaving he also had the chance to meet and spend time with his maternal grandparents, who still live in Geneseo.
"I knew my parents had been in contact with them, but the chance to meet them, I wasn’t expecting that when we went on our trip to Chicago," Aaron Fletcher said.
"It was a pretty special day, a chance to meet blood family, a chance I hadn’t had before. We talked for a couple of hours. Getting to know each other a bit, seeing the house and just them getting to know me, me getting to know them and learn about my blood family."
It provided Aaron Fletcher with another opportunity to learn, something he has done a great deal of throughout life.
"I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great people around me, caring family and coaches, and it’s something I appreciate every day," he said.
Baseball was Fletcher’s game growing up.
He played the game throughout his youth, no matter where home was at the time.
"There was always a bat and glove with us wherever we moved," Clarinda Bell-Fletcher said.
Aaron Fletcher noted that fact when he was promoted from the Mariners’ alternate training site to Seattle’s major-league roster last month, pointing out on social media that he first learned how to pitch from his father while the family was living in Angola.
"We had moved from the states to Angola, but I was playing ball with my dad almost every day," Fletcher recalled. "I was 8, 9 years old and he taught me how to pitch. I was going to an international school there that had a huge dirt field behind it, and that’s where I learned."
Donald Fletcher said his son picked things up easily.
"He’s always had a natural ability and has always wanted to work at his game," he said. "He’s always been motivated to improve, and I feel like that’s given him a chance to do what he’s done."
The family would return to the United States for several months every summer, and Fletcher would spend time at summer baseball camps.
"I would see then how I stacked up against kids my age and I tried to use them to learn what I needed to do when I went back overseas to catch up with other players in my age group," he said.
Fletcher was back in Texas by the time he reached high school, lettering three times at the varsity level and being selected as the all-greater Houston area pitcher of the year in 2014 when he went 13-0 with a 1.54 ERA as a senior at Langham Creek, striking out 133 batters in 90.2 innings.
He had the lowest ERA among relievers at the University of Houston in 2015, before undergoing Tommy John surgery and redshirting the following year.
Fletcher returned in 2017 and led the Cougars with eight saves before earning American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year honors in 2018 prior to being drafted by the Nationals.
He was one of five pitchers involved in a trade between Washington and Seattle on July 31, 2019, and was assigned by the Mariners to their Double-A Arkansas affiliate.
A strong finish there combined with his performance in the Arizona Fall League led to an invitation to Seattle’s major-league spring training camp this year.
In the coronavirus-impacted season, Fletcher eventually landed a spot on the Mariners’ 60-player roster and was reassigned to the organization’s alternate training site on July 18.
He was promoted to the major leagues a little over a month later and made his debut for Seattle on Aug. 22, working one inning of hitless relief for the Mariners against Texas.
He has seen action in six games for Seattle, bouncing back from a pair of tough outings by striking out three batters in a shutout one-inning effort at San Francisco in his most recent appearance on Wednesday.
"It’s been a great experience for me this past month," Fletcher said. "I’ve had some ups and downs, but I trust the stuff that has gotten me to this point and I keep working. That’s what I’ve always done. That doesn’t change."
